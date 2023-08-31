Big 12 Football Predictions, Computer Picks & Best Bets | Week 1
Big 12 teams are in action for 14 games in Week 1 of the 2023 college football season. A couple of the best bets available for parlay options or standalone wagers, according to our computer model, include taking TCU -20.5 against Colorado as a spread bet and wagering on the over/under in the Texas State vs. Baylor matchup.
Best Week 1 Big 12 Spread Bets
Pick: TCU -20.5 vs. Colorado
- Matchup: Colorado Buffaloes at TCU Horned Frogs
- Projected Favorite & Spread: TCU by 40.9 points
- Time: 12:00 PM ET
- Date: September 2
- TV Channel: FOX (Stream on Fubo)
Pick: Houston +2 vs. UTSA
- Matchup: UTSA Roadrunners at Houston Cougars
- Projected Favorite & Spread: Houston by 1.5 points
- Time: 7:00 PM ET
- Date: September 2
- TV Channel: Fox Sports 1 (Stream on Fubo)
Pick: Texas State +27.5 vs. Baylor
- Matchup: Texas State Bobcats at Baylor Bears
- Projected Favorite & Spread: Baylor by 26 points
- Time: 7:00 PM ET
- Date: September 2
- TV Channel: ESPN+ (Stream on ESPN+)
Best Week 1 Big 12 Total Bets
Under 61.5 - Texas State vs. Baylor
- Matchup: Texas State Bobcats at Baylor Bears
- Projected Total: 53 points
- Time: 7:00 PM ET
- Date: September 2
- TV Channel: ESPN+ (Stream on ESPN+)
Over 50.5 - West Virginia vs. Penn State
- Matchup: West Virginia Mountaineers at Penn State Nittany Lions
- Projected Total: 58.4 points
- Time: 7:30 PM ET
- Date: September 2
- TV Channel: NBC/Peacock (Stream on Fubo)
Over 59.5 - UTSA vs. Houston
- Matchup: UTSA Roadrunners at Houston Cougars
- Projected Total: 65 points
- Time: 7:00 PM ET
- Date: September 2
- TV Channel: Fox Sports 1 (Stream on Fubo)
Final 2022 Big 12 Standings
|Team
|2022 Record
|2022 PF/G vs PA/G
|2022 YDS/G vs OPP YDS/G
|TCU
|13-2 (9-0 Big 12)
|38.8 / 29.0
|455.0 / 408.2
|Kansas State
|10-4 (7-2 Big 12)
|32.3 / 21.9
|418.8 / 375.1
|Texas
|8-5 (6-3 Big 12)
|34.5 / 21.6
|429.4 / 368.5
|Texas Tech
|8-5 (5-4 Big 12)
|34.2 / 29.2
|461.5 / 425.5
|Oklahoma State
|7-6 (4-5 Big 12)
|30.6 / 28.9
|405.2 / 435.7
|Baylor
|6-7 (4-5 Big 12)
|32.2 / 26.8
|413.8 / 371.0
|Oklahoma
|6-7 (3-6 Big 12)
|32.8 / 30.0
|474.0 / 461.0
|Kansas
|6-7 (3-6 Big 12)
|35.6 / 35.5
|437.9 / 468.5
|West Virginia
|5-7 (3-6 Big 12)
|30.6 / 32.9
|398.2 / 412.3
|Iowa State
|4-8 (1-8 Big 12)
|20.2 / 20.3
|369.8 / 285.6
