Brandon Lowe vs. Guardians Preview, Player Prop Bets - September 1
Published: Sep. 1, 2023 at 6:24 AM EDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
The Tampa Bay Rays, including Brandon Lowe and his .500 slugging percentage over his past 10 games, battle starting pitcher Cal Quantrill and the Cleveland Guardians at Progressive Field, Friday at 7:10 PM ET.
He had a hitless showing in his previous game (0-for-3) against the Marlins.
Brandon Lowe Game Info & Props vs. the Guardians
- Game Day: Friday, September 1, 2023
- Game Time: 7:10 PM ET
- Stadium: Progressive Field
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!
- Guardians Starter: Cal Quantrill
- TV Channel: Apple TV+
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -189)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +425)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +195)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +105)
Brandon Lowe At The Plate
- Lowe has 12 doubles, a triple, 17 home runs and 41 walks while batting .228.
- In 52 of 89 games this season (58.4%) Lowe has had a hit, and in 15 of those games he had more than one (16.9%).
- He has hit a home run in 19.1% of his games this season, and 4.7% of his trips to the dish.
- Lowe has had an RBI in 30 games this year (33.7%), including 16 multi-RBI outings (18.0%). He has also driven home three or more of his team's runs in six contests.
- In 36.0% of his games this season, he has scored at least once. And he's had 10 games with multiple runs (11.2%).
Brandon Lowe Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|43
|GP
|44
|.242
|AVG
|.214
|.337
|OBP
|.311
|.438
|SLG
|.434
|14
|XBH
|16
|8
|HR
|9
|31
|RBI
|24
|57/20
|K/BB
|43/21
|4
|SB
|2
Guardians Pitching Rankings
- The Guardians pitching staff is 27th in the league with a collective 8.1 strikeouts per nine innings.
- The Guardians have a 3.87 team ERA that ranks fifth across all MLB pitching staffs.
- Guardians pitchers combine to allow the third-fewest home runs in baseball (142 total, 1.1 per game).
- Quantrill makes the start for the Guardians, his 14th of the season. He is 2-6 with a 6.45 ERA and 38 strikeouts through 67 2/3 innings pitched.
- The righty last appeared on Wednesday, July 5 against the Atlanta Braves, when he tossed 4 1/3 innings, allowing five earned runs while giving up 11 hits.
- The 28-year-old has an ERA of 6.45, with 5.1 strikeouts per nine innings, in 13 games this season. Opponents are hitting .301 against him.
