Christian Bethancourt vs. Guardians Preview, Player Prop Bets - September 1
Published: Sep. 1, 2023 at 6:23 AM EDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
On Friday, Christian Bethancourt (batting .333 in his past 10 games) and the Tampa Bay Rays play the Cleveland Guardians, whose starting pitcher will be Cal Quantrill. First pitch is at 7:10 PM ET.
In his last game he had a hitless performance (0-for-3) against the Marlins.
Christian Bethancourt Game Info & Props vs. the Guardians
- Game Day: Friday, September 1, 2023
- Game Time: 7:10 PM ET
- Stadium: Progressive Field
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!
- Guardians Starter: Cal Quantrill
- TV Channel: Apple TV+
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -161)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +625)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +210)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +165)
Christian Bethancourt At The Plate
- Bethancourt has 15 doubles, eight home runs and 13 walks while batting .229.
- Bethancourt has picked up a hit in 46 of 86 games this season, with multiple hits 14 times.
- He has hit a home run in 9.3% of his games in 2023, and 2.7% of his trips to the plate.
- In 20 games this season (23.3%), Bethancourt has picked up an RBI, and in five of those games (5.8%) he had two or more. He has also driven home three or more of his team's runs in two contests.
- He has scored at least once 32 times this year (37.2%), including 10 games with multiple runs (11.6%).
Christian Bethancourt Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|45
|GP
|40
|.237
|AVG
|.221
|.279
|OBP
|.243
|.388
|SLG
|.353
|13
|XBH
|10
|4
|HR
|4
|14
|RBI
|13
|37/8
|K/BB
|41/5
|0
|SB
|0
Guardians Pitching Rankings
- The 8.1 strikeouts per nine innings compiled by the Guardians pitching staff ranks 27th in the league.
- The Guardians have a 3.87 team ERA that ranks fifth across all MLB pitching staffs.
- The Guardians give up the third-fewest home runs in baseball (142 total, 1.1 per game).
- The Guardians are sending Quantrill (2-6) to make his 14th start of the season. He is 2-6 with a 6.45 ERA and 38 strikeouts in 67 2/3 innings pitched.
- In his last appearance on Wednesday, July 5, the right-hander threw 4 1/3 innings against the Atlanta Braves, allowing five earned runs while surrendering 11 hits.
- In 13 games this season, the 28-year-old has an ERA of 6.45, with 5.1 strikeouts per nine innings. Opponents are batting .301 against him.
