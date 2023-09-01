On Friday, Christian Bethancourt (batting .333 in his past 10 games) and the Tampa Bay Rays play the Cleveland Guardians, whose starting pitcher will be Cal Quantrill. First pitch is at 7:10 PM ET.

In his last game he had a hitless performance (0-for-3) against the Marlins.

Christian Bethancourt Game Info & Props vs. the Guardians

Game Day: Friday, September 1, 2023

7:10 PM ET Stadium: Progressive Field

Watch this game on Fubo! Guardians Starter: Cal Quantrill

Cal Quantrill TV Channel: Apple TV+

Apple TV+ Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -161)

Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -161) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +625)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +625) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +210)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +210) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +165)

Christian Bethancourt At The Plate

Bethancourt has 15 doubles, eight home runs and 13 walks while batting .229.

Bethancourt has picked up a hit in 46 of 86 games this season, with multiple hits 14 times.

He has hit a home run in 9.3% of his games in 2023, and 2.7% of his trips to the plate.

In 20 games this season (23.3%), Bethancourt has picked up an RBI, and in five of those games (5.8%) he had two or more. He has also driven home three or more of his team's runs in two contests.

He has scored at least once 32 times this year (37.2%), including 10 games with multiple runs (11.6%).

Christian Bethancourt Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 45 GP 40 .237 AVG .221 .279 OBP .243 .388 SLG .353 13 XBH 10 4 HR 4 14 RBI 13 37/8 K/BB 41/5 0 SB 0

Guardians Pitching Rankings