Isaac Paredes vs. Guardians Preview, Player Prop Bets - September 1
Published: Sep. 1, 2023 at 6:23 AM EDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
Isaac Paredes -- with a slugging percentage of .614 in his past 10 games, including four home runs -- will be in action for the Tampa Bay Rays against the Cleveland Guardians, with Cal Quantrill on the hill, on September 1 at 7:10 PM ET.
He had a hitless showing in his last game (0-for-5) against the Marlins.
Isaac Paredes Game Info & Props vs. the Guardians
- Game Day: Friday, September 1, 2023
- Game Time: 7:10 PM ET
- Stadium: Progressive Field
- Guardians Starter: Cal Quantrill
- TV Channel: Apple TV+
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -208)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +450)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +150)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +120)
Explore More About This Game
Isaac Paredes At The Plate
- Paredes leads Tampa Bay with 103 hits, batting .256 this season with 47 extra-base hits.
- Among qualifying batters in MLB, he ranks 79th in batting average, 31st in on-base percentage, and 18th in slugging.
- Paredes has gotten a hit in 67 of 117 games this season (57.3%), including 27 multi-hit games (23.1%).
- He has hit a home run in 24 games this season (20.5%), homering in 5.8% of his chances at the plate.
- In 41.9% of his games this season, Paredes has driven in at least one run. In 15 of those games (12.8%) he recorded more than one RBI, while accounting for three or more of his team's runs in nine contests.
- In 40.2% of his games this season (47 of 117), he has scored, and in 14 of those games (12.0%) he has scored more than once.
Isaac Paredes Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|57
|GP
|59
|.249
|AVG
|.262
|.347
|OBP
|.360
|.524
|SLG
|.491
|22
|XBH
|25
|15
|HR
|12
|43
|RBI
|41
|34/21
|K/BB
|48/23
|1
|SB
|0
Guardians Pitching Rankings
- The 8.1 strikeouts per nine innings compiled by the Guardians pitching staff ranks 27th in MLB.
- The Guardians have a 3.87 team ERA that ranks fifth among all MLB pitching staffs.
- Guardians pitchers combine to allow 142 home runs (1.1 per game), the third-fewest in baseball.
- Quantrill (2-6 with a 6.45 ERA and 38 strikeouts in 67 2/3 innings pitched) makes the start for the Guardians, his 14th of the season.
- In his most recent appearance on Wednesday, July 5, the right-hander threw 4 1/3 innings against the Atlanta Braves, giving up five earned runs while surrendering 11 hits.
- The 28-year-old has an ERA of 6.45, with 5.1 strikeouts per nine innings, in 13 games this season. Opponents are batting .301 against him.
