Jonathan Aranda vs. Guardians Preview, Player Prop Bets - September 1
Published: Sep. 1, 2023 at 6:27 PM EDT|Updated: 38 minutes ago
The Tampa Bay Rays and Jonathan Aranda, who went 1-for-1 last time in action, take on Cal Quantrill and the Cleveland Guardians at Progressive Field, Friday at 7:10 PM ET.
He reached base in his only plate appearance in his most recent appearance against the Marlins.
Jonathan Aranda Game Info & Props vs. the Guardians
- Game Day: Friday, September 1, 2023
- Game Time: 7:10 PM ET
- Stadium: Progressive Field
- Guardians Starter: Cal Quantrill
- TV Channel: Apple TV+
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -154)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +650)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +225)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +170)
Jonathan Aranda At The Plate
- Aranda is batting .214 with a double, a home run and four walks.
- In six of 12 games this season, Aranda got a hit, but only one each time.
- He has hit a home run in one of 12 games, and in 2.9% of his plate appearances.
- Aranda has driven in a run in three games this season (25.0%), including one multiple-RBI game.
- He has scored a run in five of 12 games so far this season.
Jonathan Aranda Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|6
|GP
|5
|.125
|AVG
|.333
|.250
|OBP
|.429
|.188
|SLG
|.583
|1
|XBH
|1
|0
|HR
|1
|3
|RBI
|1
|8/2
|K/BB
|4/2
|0
|SB
|0
Guardians Pitching Rankings
- The 8.1 strikeouts per nine innings put together by the Guardians pitching staff ranks 27th in MLB.
- The Guardians have a 3.87 team ERA that ranks fifth among all MLB pitching staffs.
- The Guardians give up the third-fewest home runs in baseball (142 total, 1.1 per game).
- The Guardians are sending Quantrill (2-6) to make his 14th start of the season. He is 2-6 with a 6.45 ERA and 38 strikeouts through 67 2/3 innings pitched.
- In his last appearance on Wednesday, July 5, the right-hander tossed 4 1/3 innings against the Atlanta Braves, allowing five earned runs while surrendering 11 hits.
- In 13 games this season, the 28-year-old has amassed an ERA of 6.45, with 5.1 strikeouts per nine innings. Opponents are hitting .301 against him.
