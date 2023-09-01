Jose Siri, with a slugging percentage of .355 in his past 10 games -- including one home run -- will be in action for the Tampa Bay Rays against the Cleveland Guardians, with Cal Quantrill on the mound, September 1 at 7:10 PM ET.

He had a hitless showing in his previous game (0-for-3) against the Marlins.

Jose Siri Game Info & Props vs. the Guardians

Game Day: Friday, September 1, 2023

Friday, September 1, 2023 Game Time: 7:10 PM ET

7:10 PM ET Stadium: Progressive Field

Progressive Field Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!

Watch this game on Fubo! Guardians Starter: Cal Quantrill

Cal Quantrill TV Channel: Apple TV+

Apple TV+ Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -167)

Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -167) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +450)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +450) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +190)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +190) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +140)

Looking to place a prop bet on Jose Siri? Check out what's available at BetMGM and use bonus code "GNPLAY" when you sign up with this link!

Explore More About This Game

Jose Siri At The Plate

Siri is hitting .218 with 11 doubles, a triple, 24 home runs and 19 walks.

Siri has gotten a hit in 51 of 90 games this season (56.7%), including 15 multi-hit games (16.7%).

Looking at the 90 games he has played this season, he's homered in 22 of them (24.4%), and in 7.3% of his trips to the plate.

In 34 games this year (37.8%), Siri has picked up an RBI, and in 15 of those games (16.7%) he had more than one. He has also driven home three or more of his team's runs in four contests.

He has scored in 41 games this year (45.6%), including 10 multi-run games (11.1%).

Ready to play FanDuel Daily Fantasy? Get in the game using our link.

Jose Siri Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 48 GP 42 .239 AVG .197 .292 OBP .235 .484 SLG .507 15 XBH 21 11 HR 13 26 RBI 28 58/11 K/BB 63/8 6 SB 4

Guardians Pitching Rankings