Josh Lowe vs. Guardians Preview, Player Prop Bets - September 1
Published: Sep. 1, 2023 at 6:23 AM EDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
The Tampa Bay Rays, including Josh Lowe (.447 on-base percentage in past 10 games, 119 points above season-long percentage), take on starting pitcher Cal Quantrill and the Cleveland Guardians at Progressive Field, Friday at 7:10 PM ET.
He reached base in his only plate appearance in his most recent appearance against the Marlins.
Josh Lowe Game Info & Props vs. the Guardians
- Game Day: Friday, September 1, 2023
- Game Time: 7:10 PM ET
- Stadium: Progressive Field
- Guardians Starter: Cal Quantrill
- TV Channel: Apple TV+
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -208)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +550)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +195)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +130)
Explore More About This Game
Josh Lowe At The Plate
- Lowe is hitting .286 with 23 doubles, two triples, 18 home runs and 23 walks.
- In 66.0% of his 106 games this season, Lowe has picked up at least one hit. He's also had 31 multi-hit games.
- He has hit a long ball in 17.0% of his games in 2023, and 4.5% of his trips to the plate.
- In 45 games this year (42.5%), Lowe has picked up an RBI, and in 16 of those games (15.1%) he had two or more. He has also driven home three or more of his team's runs in seven contests.
- He has scored in 48 games this season, with multiple runs nine times.
Josh Lowe Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|49
|GP
|56
|.275
|AVG
|.296
|.295
|OBP
|.353
|.433
|SLG
|.562
|18
|XBH
|25
|4
|HR
|14
|21
|RBI
|50
|47/5
|K/BB
|55/18
|12
|SB
|14
Guardians Pitching Rankings
- The 8.1 strikeouts per nine innings put together by the Guardians pitching staff ranks 27th in MLB.
- The Guardians have a 3.87 team ERA that ranks fifth across all league pitching staffs.
- Guardians pitchers combine to surrender the third-fewest home runs in baseball (142 total, 1.1 per game).
- Quantrill (2-6 with a 6.45 ERA and 38 strikeouts in 67 2/3 innings pitched) makes the start for the Guardians, his 14th of the season.
- In his last time out on Wednesday, July 5, the right-hander tossed 4 1/3 innings against the Atlanta Braves, allowing five earned runs while surrendering 11 hits.
- In 13 games this season, the 28-year-old has put up an ERA of 6.45, with 5.1 strikeouts per nine innings. Opponents are hitting .301 against him.
