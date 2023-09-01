Luke Raley vs. Guardians Preview, Player Prop Bets - September 1
Published: Sep. 1, 2023 at 6:23 AM EDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
After batting .265 with a double, a triple, two home runs, two walks and four RBI in his past 10 games, Luke Raley and the Tampa Bay Rays take on the Cleveland Guardians (who will start Cal Quantrill) at 7:10 PM ET on Friday.
In his previous game he had a one-hit showing (1-for-3) against the Marlins.
Luke Raley Game Info & Props vs. the Guardians
- Game Day: Friday, September 1, 2023
- Game Time: 7:10 PM ET
- Stadium: Progressive Field
- Stadium: Progressive Field
- Guardians Starter: Cal Quantrill
- TV Channel: Apple TV+
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -167)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +400)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +170)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +120)
Discover More About This Game
Luke Raley At The Plate
- Raley is hitting .256 with 21 doubles, three triples, 18 home runs and 25 walks.
- Raley enters this game on a four-game hitting streak. In his last outings, he's hitting .313 with one homer.
- Raley has had a hit in 59 of 102 games this year (57.8%), including multiple hits 21 times (20.6%).
- He has gone deep in 15.7% of his games this year, and 5% of his plate appearances.
- Raley has had at least one RBI in 31.4% of his games this year (32 of 102), with more than one RBI 11 times (10.8%). He has also accounted for three or more of his team's runs in three contests.
- He has scored at least once 39 times this year (38.2%), including 13 games with multiple runs (12.7%).
Luke Raley Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|51
|GP
|50
|.229
|AVG
|.279
|.323
|OBP
|.347
|.500
|SLG
|.523
|22
|XBH
|20
|7
|HR
|11
|17
|RBI
|29
|52/13
|K/BB
|61/12
|7
|SB
|6
Guardians Pitching Rankings
- The 8.1 strikeouts per nine innings put together by the Guardians pitching staff ranks 27th in the league.
- The Guardians have a 3.87 team ERA that ranks fifth across all league pitching staffs.
- The Guardians surrender the third-fewest home runs in baseball (142 total, 1.1 per game).
- The Guardians will send Quantrill (2-6) out for his 14th start of the season. He is 2-6 with a 6.45 ERA and 38 strikeouts in 67 2/3 innings pitched.
- The right-hander last pitched on Wednesday, July 5 against the Atlanta Braves, when he threw 4 1/3 innings, allowing five earned runs while giving up 11 hits.
- The 28-year-old has an ERA of 6.45, with 5.1 strikeouts per nine innings, in 13 games this season. Opposing hitters have a .301 batting average against him.
