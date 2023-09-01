DJ Stewart leads the New York Mets (61-73) into a matchup versus the Seattle Mariners (76-57), following his two-homer performance in a 6-5 victory over the Rangers, beginning at 7:10 PM ET on Friday.

The Mariners will give the nod to Logan Gilbert (12-5, 3.66 ERA), who is eyeing win No. 13 on the season, and the Mets will turn to Kodai Senga (10-7, 3.17 ERA).

Mariners vs. Mets Pitcher Matchup Info

Date: Friday, September 1, 2023

Friday, September 1, 2023 Time: 7:10 PM ET

7:10 PM ET TV: Apple TV+

Apple TV+ Location: Queens, New York

Queens, New York Venue: Citi Field

Watch this game on Fubo! Probable Pitchers: Gilbert - SEA (12-5, 3.66 ERA) vs Senga - NYM (10-7, 3.17 ERA)

Explore More About This Game

Mariners Probable Starting Pitcher Tonight: Logan Gilbert

The Mariners will hand the ball to Gilbert (12-5) for his 27th start of the season.

The right-hander's last start was on Saturday, when he tossed seven innings while giving up one earned run on two hits in a matchup with the Kansas City Royals.

The 26-year-old has an ERA of 3.66, a 5.46 strikeout-to-walk ratio and a WHIP of 1.045 in 26 games this season.

He's going for his third straight quality start.

Gilbert has two starts in a row of five innings or more.

He has made 26 appearances and finished two of them without allowing an earned run.

Mets Probable Starting Pitcher Tonight: Kodai Senga

The Mets are sending Senga (10-7) to the mound for his 25th start of the season. He is 10-7 with a 3.17 ERA and 164 strikeouts in 136 1/3 innings pitched.

His most recent appearance came on Friday against the Los Angeles Angels, when the right-hander went 6 2/3 innings, surrendering two earned runs while allowing four hits.

The 30-year-old has an ERA of 3.17, with 10.8 strikeouts per nine innings in 24 games this season. Opposing batters have a .210 batting average against him.

Senga is aiming for his fifth straight quality start.

Senga will look to last five or more innings for his seventh straight appearance. He's averaging 5.7 frames per outing.

In three of his appearances this season he has not give up an earned run.

The 30-year-old's 3.17 ERA ranks seventh, 1.240 WHIP ranks 33rd, and 10.8 K/9 ranks fifth among qualifying pitchers this season.

