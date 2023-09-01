The Michigan State Spartans (0-0) face the Central Michigan Chippewas (0-0) on Friday, September 1, 2023 at Spartan Stadium. The Spartans are undoubtedly the favorites in this one, with the spread posted at 14.5 points. The over/under in this outing is 45.5 points.

Michigan State vs. Central Michigan Game Info

Date: Friday, September 1, 2023

Friday, September 1, 2023 Time: 7:00 PM ET

7:00 PM ET Channel: Fox Sports 1

East Lansing, Michigan

East Lansing, Michigan Venue: Spartan Stadium

Michigan State vs. Central Michigan Odds, Spread, Over/Under

Michigan State vs. Central Michigan Betting Trends

Michigan State went 5-6-1 ATS last season.

The Spartans won each of their two games last season when playing as at least 14.5-point favorites.

Central Michigan went 4-7-1 ATS last year.

The Chippewas covered the spread when playing as at least 14.5-point underdogs in two of two games last season.

Michigan State & Central Michigan 2023 Futures Odds

Michigan State To Win the National Champ. +30000 Bet $100 to win $30000 Central Michigan To Win the MAC +2000 Bet $100 to win $2000

