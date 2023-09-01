MLB Probable Starting Pitchers Tonight: Friday, September 1
Wondering who will be pitching to start today's MLB action? Below you'll find a list of every probable starting pitcher matchup on Friday, including Zack Wheeler and the Phillies going up against Freddy Peralta and the Brewers.
Keep scrolling to find the probable pitcher matchups for every contest on the docket for September 1.
Today's Probable Starting Pitchers
Cubs at Reds Probable Pitchers
The Chicago Cubs will send Jordan Wicks (1-0) to the bump as they face the Reds, who will hand the ball to Graham Ashcraft (7-8) when the teams face off Friday.
|CHC: Wicks
|CIN: Ashcraft
|1 (5 IP)
|Games/IP
|25 (140.2 IP)
|1.80
|ERA
|4.73
|16.2
|K/9
|6.7
For a full breakdown of the Wicks vs Ashcraft matchup click here.
Vegas Odds for Cubs at Reds
- CHC Odds to Win: -115
- CIN Odds to Win: -105
- Total: 9.5 runs
Live Stream Cubs at Reds
- Game Time: 1:10 PM ET
- Streaming: MLB Network (regional restrictions may apply)
A different way to play! Build your best fantasy lineups for today's games and you could win cash prizes.
Marlins at Nationals Probable Pitchers
The Miami Marlins will send Eury Perez (5-4) to the mound as they face the Nationals, who will give the start to Jake Irvin (3-5) when the teams face off on Friday.
|MIA: Pérez
|WSH: Irvin
|15 (74 IP)
|Games/IP
|20 (102.2 IP)
|2.68
|ERA
|4.38
|10.9
|K/9
|7.4
Vegas Odds for Marlins at Nationals
- MIA Odds to Win: -160
- WSH Odds to Win: +135
- Total: 8.5 runs
Live Stream Marlins at Nationals
- Game Time: 7:05 PM ET
- Streaming: MASN (regional restrictions may apply)
Rays at Guardians Probable Pitchers
The Tampa Bay Rays will send Tyler Glasnow (7-4) to the hill as they face the Guardians, who will give the start to Cal Quantrill (2-6) when the clubs face off Friday.
|TB: Glasnow
|CLE: Quantrill
|15 (86.2 IP)
|Games/IP
|13 (67 IP)
|3.12
|ERA
|6.45
|11.8
|K/9
|5.1
Vegas Odds for Rays at Guardians
- TB Odds to Win: -185
- CLE Odds to Win: +150
- Total: 7.5 runs
Live Stream Rays at Guardians
- Game Time: 7:10 PM ET
- Streaming: Apple TV+ (regional restrictions may apply)
Mariners at Mets Probable Pitchers
The Seattle Mariners will send Logan Gilbert (12-5) to the hill as they face the Mets, who will counter with Kodai Senga (10-7) for the game between the teams on Friday.
|SEA: Gilbert
|NYM: Senga
|26 (155 IP)
|Games/IP
|24 (136.1 IP)
|3.66
|ERA
|3.17
|8.9
|K/9
|10.8
Vegas Odds for Mariners at Mets
- SEA Odds to Win: -125
- NYM Odds to Win: +105
- Total: 7.5 runs
Live Stream Mariners at Mets
- Game Time: 7:10 PM ET
- Streaming: Apple TV+ (regional restrictions may apply)
Twins at Rangers Probable Pitchers
The Minnesota Twins will send Joe Ryan (9-8) to the mound as they take on the Rangers, who will look to Max Scherzer (12-5) when the clubs meet on Friday.
|MIN: Ryan
|TEX: Scherzer
|23 (131 IP)
|Games/IP
|24 (138.1 IP)
|4.33
|ERA
|3.71
|10.9
|K/9
|10.5
Vegas Odds for Twins at Rangers
- TEX Odds to Win: -155
- MIN Odds to Win: +125
- Total: 8 runs
Live Stream Twins at Rangers
- Game Time: 8:05 PM ET
- Streaming: BSSW (regional restrictions may apply)
Red Sox at Royals Probable Pitchers
The Boston Red Sox will send James Paxton (7-4) to the bump as they play the Royals, who will hand the ball to Jordan Lyles (3-15) when the clubs face off Friday.
|BOS: Paxton
|KC: Lyles
|18 (94.2 IP)
|Games/IP
|25 (142.1 IP)
|3.99
|ERA
|6.32
|9.6
|K/9
|6.1
Vegas Odds for Red Sox at Royals
- BOS Odds to Win: -185
- KC Odds to Win: +150
- Total: 9.5 runs
Live Stream Red Sox at Royals
- Game Time: 8:10 PM ET
- Streaming: BSKC (regional restrictions may apply)
Phillies at Brewers Probable Pitchers
The Philadelphia Phillies will send Wheeler (10-6) to the mound as they take on the Brewers, who will give the start to Peralta (11-8) when the teams meet on Friday.
|PHI: Wheeler
|MIL: Peralta
|26 (158 IP)
|Games/IP
|25 (139 IP)
|3.53
|ERA
|3.88
|10.0
|K/9
|11.5
Vegas Odds for Phillies at Brewers
- PHI Odds to Win: -120
- MIL Odds to Win: +100
- Total: 7.5 runs
Live Stream Phillies at Brewers
- Game Time: 8:10 PM ET
- Streaming: BSWI (regional restrictions may apply)
Yankees at Astros Probable Pitchers
The New York Yankees will send Carlos Rodon (1-4) to the mound as they play the Astros, who will counter with Justin Verlander (10-6) when the teams face off Friday.
|NYY: Rodon
|HOU: Verlander
|8 (37.2 IP)
|Games/IP
|21 (123.1 IP)
|5.97
|ERA
|3.06
|7.9
|K/9
|8.0
Vegas Odds for Yankees at Astros
- HOU Odds to Win: -190
- NYY Odds to Win: +155
- Total: 8.5 runs
Live Stream Yankees at Astros
- Game Time: 8:10 PM ET
- Streaming: SportsNet SW (regional restrictions may apply)
Tigers at White Sox Probable Pitchers
The Detroit Tigers will send Eduardo Rodriguez (9-7) to the hill as they face the White Sox, who will give the start to Touki Toussaint (2-6) for the game between the clubs on Friday.
|DET: Rodríguez
|CHW: Toussaint
|20 (117.2 IP)
|Games/IP
|14 (59.1 IP)
|3.21
|ERA
|4.85
|8.9
|K/9
|8.8
Vegas Odds for Tigers at White Sox
- DET Odds to Win: -135
- CHW Odds to Win: +110
- Total: 8.5 runs
Live Stream Tigers at White Sox
- Game Time: 8:10 PM ET
- Streaming: NBCS-CHI (regional restrictions may apply)
Pirates at Cardinals Probable Pitchers
The Pittsburgh Pirates will send Mitch Keller (11-8) to the hill as they play the Cardinals, who will look to Dakota Hudson (5-1) for the matchup between the teams Friday.
|PIT: Keller
|STL: Hudson
|27 (163.2 IP)
|Games/IP
|12 (49 IP)
|4.01
|ERA
|4.41
|9.8
|K/9
|6.1
Vegas Odds for Pirates at Cardinals
- STL Odds to Win: -120
- PIT Odds to Win: +100
- Total: 8.5 runs
Live Stream Pirates at Cardinals
- Game Time: 8:15 PM ET
- Streaming: BSMW (regional restrictions may apply)
Blue Jays at Rockies Probable Pitchers
The Toronto Blue Jays will send Hyun-Jin Ryu (3-1) to the bump as they play the Rockies, who will hand the ball to Chris Flexen (1-6) when the teams play on Friday.
|TOR: Ryu
|COL: Flexen
|5 (24 IP)
|Games/IP
|23 (72.2 IP)
|2.25
|ERA
|6.94
|7.5
|K/9
|7.1
Vegas Odds for Blue Jays at Rockies
- TOR Odds to Win: -185
- COL Odds to Win: +150
- Total: 12 runs
Live Stream Blue Jays at Rockies
- Game Time: 8:40 PM ET
- Streaming: SportsNet RM (regional restrictions may apply)
Orioles at Diamondbacks Probable Pitchers
The Baltimore Orioles will send Cole Irvin (1-3) to the bump as they play the Diamondbacks, who will look to Zach Davies (1-5) for the game between the clubs on Friday.
|BAL: Irvin
|ARI: Davies
|19 (64 IP)
|Games/IP
|13 (62.1 IP)
|4.78
|ERA
|6.93
|8.2
|K/9
|7.4
Vegas Odds for Orioles at Diamondbacks
- BAL Odds to Win: -115
- ARI Odds to Win: -105
- Total: 9.5 runs
Live Stream Orioles at Diamondbacks
- Game Time: 9:40 PM ET
- Streaming: MLB Network (regional restrictions may apply)
Giants at Padres Probable Pitchers
The San Francisco Giants will send Tristan Beck (3-2) to the mound as they take on the Padres, who will hand the ball to Michael Wacha (10-2) when the teams meet Friday.
|SF: Beck
|SD: Wacha
|29 (71.2 IP)
|Games/IP
|18 (101.1 IP)
|3.52
|ERA
|2.84
|7.8
|K/9
|8.0
Live Stream Giants at Padres
- Game Time: 9:40 PM ET
- Streaming: SDPA (regional restrictions may apply)
Angels at Athletics Probable Pitchers
The Los Angeles Angels will send Patrick Sandoval (7-10) to the mound as they face the Athletics, who will counter with JP Sears (2-11) for the matchup between the teams Friday.
|LAA: Sandoval
|OAK: Sears
|23 (123 IP)
|Games/IP
|26 (140.2 IP)
|4.17
|ERA
|4.73
|8.0
|K/9
|8.6
Vegas Odds for Angels at Athletics
- LAA Odds to Win: -150
- OAK Odds to Win: +125
- Total: 8 runs
Live Stream Angels at Athletics
- Game Time: 9:40 PM ET
- Streaming: NBCS-CA (regional restrictions may apply)
Braves at Dodgers Probable Pitchers
The Atlanta Braves will send Max Fried (5-1) to the mound as they take on the Dodgers, who will counter with Julio Urias (11-7) when the clubs play Friday.
|ATL: Fried
|LAD: Urías
|10 (53.2 IP)
|Games/IP
|20 (112.1 IP)
|2.85
|ERA
|4.41
|8.9
|K/9
|9.1
Vegas Odds for Braves at Dodgers
- ATL Odds to Win: -120
- LAD Odds to Win: +100
- Total: 8.5 runs
Live Stream Braves at Dodgers
- Game Time: 10:10 PM ET
- Streaming: MLB Network (regional restrictions may apply)
