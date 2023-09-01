Steven Kwan and the Cleveland Guardians will take the field against the Tampa Bay Rays and starter Tyler Glasnow on Friday. First pitch is at 7:10 PM ET at Progressive Field.

Rays vs. Guardians Live Stream, TV Channel and Game Info:

Date: Friday, September 1, 2023

7:10 PM ET TV Channel: Apple TV+

Cleveland, Ohio Venue: Progressive Field

Rays Batting & Pitching Performance

The Rays are fourth-best in MLB action with 194 total home runs.

Tampa Bay ranks fourth in MLB with a .448 slugging percentage.

The Rays have the fourth-best batting average in the majors (.261).

Tampa Bay is the fourth-highest scoring team in baseball, averaging 5.4 runs per game (718 total).

The Rays' .332 on-base percentage is fourth-best in baseball.

The Rays' 8.7 strikeouts per game rank 19th in the majors.

Tampa Bay's pitching staff is seventh in the majors with a collective 9.1 strikeouts per nine innings.

Tampa Bay has a 3.82 team ERA that ranks third across all MLB pitching staffs.

Pitchers for the Rays combine for the No. 2-ranked WHIP in MLB (1.182).

Rays Probable Starting Pitcher

The Rays will send Glasnow (7-4) to the mound to make his 16th start of the season. He is 7-4 with a 3.12 ERA and 114 strikeouts in 86 2/3 innings pitched.

His most recent time out came on Saturday against the New York Yankees, when the right-hander threw six scoreless innings while giving up only one hit.

Glasnow has seven quality starts under his belt this season.

Glasnow is seeking his 11th straight outing lasting five or more innings. He averages 5.7 frames per appearance on the mound.

He has held his opponents without an earned run in one of his 15 appearances this season.

Rays Schedule

Date Opponent Score Home/Away Rays Starter Opponent Starter 8/25/2023 Yankees L 6-2 Home Zach Eflin Gerrit Cole 8/26/2023 Yankees W 3-0 Home Tyler Glasnow Clarke Schmidt 8/27/2023 Yankees W 7-4 Home Zack Littell Carlos Rodón 8/29/2023 Marlins W 11-2 Away Aaron Civale Sandy Alcantara 8/30/2023 Marlins W 3-0 Away Zach Eflin Jesús Luzardo 9/1/2023 Guardians - Away Tyler Glasnow Cal Quantrill 9/2/2023 Guardians - Away Zack Littell Logan Allen 9/3/2023 Guardians - Away Zack Littell Xzavion Curry 9/4/2023 Red Sox - Home Aaron Civale Brayan Bello 9/5/2023 Red Sox - Home Zach Eflin Kutter Crawford 9/6/2023 Red Sox - Home - James Paxton

