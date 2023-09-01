The Tampa Bay Rays (82-52) and the Cleveland Guardians (64-70) will match up on Friday, September 1 at Progressive Field, with Tyler Glasnow pitching for the Rays and Cal Quantrill taking the hill for the Guardians. The first pitch will be thrown at 7:10 PM ET.

The Rays are -185 moneyline favorites for this matchup with the Guardians (+150). The over/under is 7.5 runs for this contest (with -120 odds on the over and +100 odds on the under).

Rays vs. Guardians Time and TV Channel

Date: Friday, September 1, 2023

Friday, September 1, 2023 Time: 7:10 PM ET

7:10 PM ET TV: Apple TV+

Apple TV+ Location: Cleveland, Ohio

Cleveland, Ohio Venue: Progressive Field

Progressive Field Probable Pitchers: Glasnow - TB (7-4, 3.12 ERA) vs Quantrill - CLE (2-6, 6.45 ERA)

Rays vs. Guardians Betting Odds, Run Line and Total

Check out the odds, run line and over/under for this matchup listed on individual sportsbooks.

Rays vs. Guardians Betting Trends and Insights

This season, the Rays have been favored 107 times and won 71, or 66.4%, of those games.

When playing as moneyline favorites with odds of -185 or shorter, the Rays have a record of 32-9 (78%).

Tampa Bay has a 64.9% chance to win this game based on the implied probability of the moneyline.

The Rays were the moneyline favorite for nine of their last 10 games, and they went 7-2 in those matchups.

In its last 10 matchups -- all had a set run total -- Tampa Bay and its opponents combined to go over the total seven times.

The Guardians have come away with 26 wins in the 62 contests they have been listed as the underdogs in this season.

The Guardians have a win-loss record of 2-3 when favored by +150 or worse by oddsmakers this year.

The Guardians have played as underdogs in nine of their past 10 games and won five of those contests.

In the last 10 games with a total, Cleveland and its opponents have failed to hit the over five times.

Rays vs. Guardians Player Props

Hits O/U Total Bases O/U HR O/U RBI O/U Isaac Paredes 0.5 (-222) 1.5 (+125) 0.5 (+450) 0.5 (+150) Brandon Lowe 0.5 (-200) 1.5 (+130) 0.5 (+425) 0.5 (+185) Josh Lowe 0.5 (-208) 1.5 (+135) 0.5 (+550) 0.5 (+190) Yandy Díaz 1.5 (+155) 1.5 (-105) 0.5 (+475) 0.5 (+190) Randy Arozarena 0.5 (-238) 1.5 (+125) 0.5 (+525) 0.5 (+185)

Rays Futures Odds

Odds MLB Rank AL East Rank Win World Series +1100 6th 2nd Win AL East +185 - 2nd

