Rene Pinto vs. Guardians Preview, Player Prop Bets - September 1
Published: Sep. 1, 2023 at 6:25 PM EDT|Updated: 39 minutes ago
The Tampa Bay Rays and Rene Pinto, who went 2-for-3 with a double last time out, take on Cal Quantrill and the Cleveland Guardians at Progressive Field, Friday at 7:10 PM ET.
He had two hits (going 2-for-3 with a double) in his most recent game against the Marlins.
Rene Pinto Game Info & Props vs. the Guardians
- Game Day: Friday, September 1, 2023
- Game Time: 7:10 PM ET
- Stadium: Progressive Field
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!
- Guardians Starter: Cal Quantrill
- TV Channel: Apple TV+
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -133)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +700)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +250)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +190)
Rene Pinto At The Plate
- Pinto has a double, a home run and two walks while batting .268.
- Pinto has had a hit in seven of 16 games this season (43.8%), including multiple hits three times (18.8%).
- He has homered in one game this year.
- In two games this year, Pinto has picked up an RBI, and in both of those games he had multiple runs batted in.
- He has scored a run in two games this year, but just one run each time.
Rene Pinto Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|6
|GP
|9
|.063
|AVG
|.400
|.118
|OBP
|.423
|.063
|SLG
|.560
|0
|XBH
|2
|0
|HR
|1
|0
|RBI
|4
|7/1
|K/BB
|6/1
|0
|SB
|0
Guardians Pitching Rankings
- The 8.1 strikeouts per nine innings compiled by the Guardians pitching staff ranks 27th in MLB.
- The Guardians have the fifth-ranked team ERA among all league pitching staffs (3.87).
- Guardians pitchers combine to surrender 142 home runs (1.1 per game), the third-fewest in the league.
- Quantrill (2-6) gets the starting nod for the Guardians in his 14th start of the season. He's put together a 6.45 ERA in 67 2/3 innings pitched, with 38 strikeouts.
- His most recent time out was on Wednesday, July 5 against the Atlanta Braves, when the righty threw 4 1/3 innings, surrendering five earned runs while giving up 11 hits.
- The 28-year-old has an ERA of 6.45, with 5.1 strikeouts per nine innings, in 13 games this season. Opponents are batting .301 against him.
