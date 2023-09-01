Yandy Díaz vs. Guardians Preview, Player Prop Bets - September 1
Published: Sep. 1, 2023 at 6:23 AM EDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
Yandy Diaz -- batting .378 in his past 10 games -- will be in action for the Tampa Bay Rays against the Cleveland Guardians, with Cal Quantrill on the mound, on September 1 at 7:10 PM ET.
In his previous game he had a one-hit performance (1-for-4) against the Marlins.
Yandy Díaz Game Info & Props vs. the Guardians
- Game Day: Friday, September 1, 2023
- Game Time: 7:10 PM ET
- Stadium: Progressive Field
- Guardians Starter: Cal Quantrill
- TV Channel: Apple TV+
- Hits Prop: Over/under 1.5 hits (Over odds: +155)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +500)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +190)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: -105)
Yandy Díaz At The Plate
- Diaz has 144 hits and an OBP of .403 to go with a slugging percentage of .506. All three of those stats lead Tampa Bay hitters this season.
- Among the qualified hitters in MLB, his batting average ranks fifth, his on-base percentage ranks sixth, and he is 18th in the league in slugging.
- Diaz has had a hit in 81 of 113 games this year (71.7%), including multiple hits 45 times (39.8%).
- In 15.0% of his games this year, he has hit a long ball, and 3.4% of his trips to the plate.
- Diaz has had an RBI in 42 games this year (37.2%), including 15 multi-RBI outings (13.3%). He has also driven home three or more of his team's runs in seven contests.
- In 53.1% of his games this season, he has scored at least once. And he's had 15 games with multiple runs (13.3%).
Yandy Díaz Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|57
|GP
|55
|.355
|AVG
|.299
|.428
|OBP
|.378
|.550
|SLG
|.462
|23
|XBH
|22
|10
|HR
|7
|39
|RBI
|27
|40/25
|K/BB
|41/26
|0
|SB
|0
Guardians Pitching Rankings
- The Guardians pitching staff ranks 27th in MLB with a collective 8.1 strikeouts per nine innings.
- The Guardians have a 3.87 team ERA that ranks fifth across all MLB pitching staffs.
- Guardians pitchers combine to allow the third-fewest home runs in baseball (142 total, 1.1 per game).
- Quantrill makes the start for the Guardians, his 14th of the season. He is 2-6 with a 6.45 ERA and 38 strikeouts in 67 2/3 innings pitched.
- The righty last pitched on Wednesday, July 5 against the Atlanta Braves, when he tossed 4 1/3 innings, allowing five earned runs while giving up 11 hits.
- In 13 games this season, the 28-year-old has an ERA of 6.45, with 5.1 strikeouts per nine innings. Opponents are batting .301 against him.
