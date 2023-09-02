The Memphis Tigers (0-0) face an FCS opponent, the Bethune-Cookman Wildcats (0-0) on Saturday, September 2, 2023 at Simmons Bank Liberty Stadium.

Memphis ranked 39th in total offense (422.5 yards per game) and 51st in total defense (363.4 yards allowed per game) last season. With 40 points allowed per game on defense, which ranked fifth-worst in the FCS last season, Bethune-Cookman were forced to lean on its 80th-ranked offense (23.5 points per contest) to keep it competitive.

In the article below, we lay out all the info you need to know about how to watch this game on ESPN+.

Watch college football all season long on Fubo and ESPN+!

Bethune-Cookman vs. Memphis Game Info

Date: Saturday, September 2, 2023

Saturday, September 2, 2023 Time: 7:00 PM ET

7:00 PM ET Channel: ESPN+

ESPN+ Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

Watch this game on ESPN+ City: Memphis, Florida

Memphis, Florida Venue: Simmons Bank Liberty Stadium

Check out all the college football action on Fubo and ESPN+ this season!

Bethune-Cookman vs. Memphis Key Statistics (2022)

Bethune-Cookman Memphis 366.1 (68th) Off. Yards Avg. (Rank) 422.5 (43rd) 410.5 (81st) Def. Yards Avg. (Rank) 363.4 (57th) 144.5 (72nd) Rush Yards Avg. (Rank) 142.4 (77th) 221.5 (59th) Pass Yards Avg. (Rank) 280.1 (20th) 3 (83rd) Turnovers (Rank) 16 (41st) 1 (50th) Takeaways (Rank) 22 (22nd)

Bethune-Cookman Stats Leaders (2022)

Jalon Jones completed 58.6% of his passes to throw for 2,275 and 14 touchdowns last season. Jones also contributed with his legs, accumulating five touchdowns on 53.3 yards per game.

Que'Shaun Byrd averaged 73 rushing yards per game and scored nine rushing touchdowns. Byrd added 2.2 receptions per game to average 15.8 receiving yards.

Marcus Riley averaged 49 yards on 3.4 receptions per game and racked up five receiving touchdowns in 2022.

Kemari Averett grabbed seven touchdowns and had 445 receiving yards (40.5 ypg) in 2022.

Dylaan Lee averaged 24.5 receiving yards per game on 1.5 targets per game a season ago.

Memphis Stats Leaders (2022)

Last season Seth Henigan produced 3,571 passing yards (274.7 per game), a 64.1% completion percentage, 22 touchdowns, and eight interceptions. He also added 289 rushing yards on 146 carries with four rushing TDs (averaging 22.2 rushing yards per game).

Last year Jevyon Ducker took 110 carries for 544 yards (41.8 per game) and scored seven touchdowns.

Asa Martin ran for 435 yards on 85 carries (33.5 yards per game), with seven rushing touchdowns last year. He also made his name known on the passing side with 36 receptions for 312 yards (24 per game) and one TD.

In the previous year, Eddie Lewis grabbed 42 passes (on 71 targets) for 615 yards (47.3 per game). He also found the end zone seven times.

Caden Prieskorn also impressed receiving last year. He collected 48 receptions for 602 yards and seven touchdowns. He was targeted 66 times.

Javon Ivory grabbed 46 passes for 586 yards and two touchdowns, putting up 45.1 yards per game last season.

Rep your team with officially licensed Memphis or Bethune-Cookman gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.