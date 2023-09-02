At +10000, the Tampa Bay Buccaneers are No. 28 in the league in terms of Super Bowl-winning odds as of September 2.

Buccaneers Super Bowl Odds

Odds to Win the NFC South: +750

+750 Odds to Win the Super Bowl: +10000

Tampa Bay Betting Insights

Tampa Bay covered four times in 17 games with a spread last season.

A total of six Buccaneers games last season hit the over.

Tampa Bay totaled 346.7 yards per game on offense last season, which ranked it 15th in the . On the defensive side of the ball, it ranked ninth, giving up 324.3 yards per contest.

Last year the Buccaneers were 5-4 at home and 3-5 on the road.

When the underdog, Tampa Bay was winless (0-3). But when favored put together a 8-6 record.

In the NFC South the Buccaneers were 4-2, and in the conference overall they went 8-4.

Buccaneers Impact Players

In 15 games last year, Mike Evans had 77 catches for 1,124 yards (74.9 per game) and six touchdowns.

Baker Mayfield passed for 2,163 yards (180.3 per game), completing 60.0% of his throws, with 10 touchdowns and eight interceptions in 12 games.

In addition, Mayfield ran for 89 yards and one TD.

Chris Godwin had 104 catches for 1,023 yards (68.2 per game) and three touchdowns in 15 games a season ago.

In 17 games, Rachaad White rushed for 481 yards (28.3 per game) and one TD.

In 17 games last year, Devin White compiled 5.5 sacks to go with 8.0 TFL and 124 tackles.

Buccaneers Player Futures

2023-24 Buccaneers NFL Schedule

Week Date Opponent Result Opp. Super Bowl Odds 1 September 10 @ Vikings - +4000 2 September 17 Bears - +6000 3 September 25 Eagles - +800 4 October 1 @ Saints - +4000 BYE - - - - 6 October 15 Lions - +2200 7 October 22 Falcons - +8000 8 October 26 @ Bills - +900 9 November 5 @ Texans - +20000 10 November 12 Titans - +10000 11 November 19 @ 49ers - +1000 12 November 26 @ Colts - +15000 13 December 3 Panthers - +8000 14 December 10 @ Falcons - +8000 15 December 17 @ Packers - +6600 16 December 24 Jaguars - +3000 17 December 31 Saints - +4000 18 January 7 @ Panthers - +8000

Odds are current as of September 2 at 5:22 AM ET. Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.