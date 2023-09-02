Christian Bethancourt vs. Guardians Preview, Player Prop Bets - September 2
Published: Sep. 2, 2023 at 6:32 AM EDT|Updated: 37 minutes ago
Christian Bethancourt -- with a slugging percentage of .455 in his past 10 games, including one home run -- will be in action for the Tampa Bay Rays against the Cleveland Guardians, with Logan Allen on the mound, on September 2 at 6:10 PM ET.
He had a hitless performance in his last game (0-for-3) against the Marlins.
Christian Bethancourt Game Info & Props vs. the Guardians
- Game Day: Saturday, September 2, 2023
- Game Time: 6:10 PM ET
- Stadium: Progressive Field
- Guardians Starter: Logan Allen
- TV Channel: BSGL
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -149)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +550)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +225)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +170)
Christian Bethancourt At The Plate
- Bethancourt is batting .229 with 15 doubles, eight home runs and 13 walks.
- Bethancourt has gotten a hit in 46 of 86 games this season (53.5%), with at least two hits on 14 occasions (16.3%).
- He has gone deep in 9.3% of his games this season, and 2.7% of his trips to the plate.
- Bethancourt has had an RBI in 20 games this season (23.3%), including five multi-RBI outings (5.8%). He has also driven in three or more of his team's runs in two contests.
- He has scored in 32 of 86 games this season, and more than once 10 times.
Christian Bethancourt Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|45
|GP
|40
|.237
|AVG
|.221
|.279
|OBP
|.243
|.388
|SLG
|.353
|13
|XBH
|10
|4
|HR
|4
|14
|RBI
|13
|37/8
|K/BB
|41/5
|0
|SB
|0
Guardians Pitching Rankings
- The 8.1 strikeouts per nine innings compiled by the Guardians pitching staff ranks 27th in MLB.
- The Guardians have a 3.85 team ERA that ranks fifth across all league pitching staffs.
- The Guardians give up the third-fewest home runs in baseball (142 total, 1.1 per game).
- Allen gets the start for the Guardians, his 21st of the season. He is 6-7 with a 3.61 ERA and 102 strikeouts through 107 1/3 innings pitched.
- The lefty's most recent appearance was on Saturday against the Toronto Blue Jays, when he tossed four innings, surrendering five earned runs while giving up six hits.
- The 24-year-old has an ERA of 3.61, with 8.6 strikeouts per nine innings, in 20 games this season. Opponents are batting .253 against him.
