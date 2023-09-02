The Florida International Panthers (0-1) square off against an FCS opponent, the Maine Black Bears (0-0) on Saturday, September 2, 2023 at Riccardo Silva Stadium.

Florida International has the 27th-ranked offense this season (17 points per game), and has been more effective defensively, ranking 20th-best with only 22 points allowed per game. From an offensive standpoint, Maine ranked 81st in the FCS with 23.3 points per game last season. Meanwhile, it ranked 91st in points allowed (412.5 points allowed per contest).

Florida International vs. Maine Game Info

Date: Saturday, September 2, 2023

Saturday, September 2, 2023 Time: 6:30 PM ET

6:30 PM ET Channel: ESPN+

Miami, Florida Venue: Riccardo Silva Stadium

Florida International vs. Maine Key Statistics (2022)

Florida International Maine 322.5 (119th) Off. Yards Avg. (Rank) 353.7 (74th) 451.9 (108th) Def. Yards Avg. (Rank) 412.5 (84th) 103.8 (119th) Rush Yards Avg. (Rank) 149.9 (68th) 218.8 (85th) Pass Yards Avg. (Rank) 203.8 (75th) 19 (74th) Turnovers (Rank) 5 (116th) 16 (84th) Takeaways (Rank) 2 (35th)

Florida International Stats Leaders

Grayson James has 4 yards passing for Florida International, completing 35.7% of his passes and one interception this season. He's also contributed on the ground with 15 rushing yards (15 ypg) on nine carries.

Shomari Lawrence has 139 rushing yards on 15 carries with one touchdown.

Antonio Patterson has piled up 17 yards on five carries, scoring one time.

Josiah Miamen's leads his squad with 4 yards as a receiver. He's racked up that yardage on one receptions (out of one targets).

Kris Mitchell has reeled in one pass while averaging 2 yards per game.

Maine Stats Leaders (2022)

Joe Fagnano connected on 57.1% of his passes to throw for 2,231 yards and 15 touchdowns last season. Fagnano also helped with his legs, collecting three touchdowns on 26.9 yards per game.

Elijah Barnwell averaged 57.3 rushing yards and accumulated seven rushing touchdowns.

Last season Zavier Scott rushed for 33.7 yards per game and averaged 39.5 receiving yards per game. He also scored five touchdowns.

Montigo Moss averaged 33.9 receiving yards on 3.8 targets per game in 2022, scoring six touchdowns.

Shawn Bowman grabbed 30 passes on his way to 358 receiving yards and five touchdowns a season ago.

