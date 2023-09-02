Harold Ramirez -- with a slugging percentage of .351 in his past 10 games (including no homers) -- will be in action for the Tampa Bay Rays against the Cleveland Guardians, with Logan Allen on the hill, on September 2 at 6:10 PM ET.

In his last game he had a one-hit performance (1-for-5) against the Marlins.

Harold Ramirez Game Info & Props vs. the Guardians

Game Day: Saturday, September 2, 2023

Saturday, September 2, 2023 Game Time: 6:10 PM ET

6:10 PM ET Stadium: Progressive Field

Watch this game on Fubo! Guardians Starter: Logan Allen

Logan Allen TV Channel: BSGL

BSGL Hits Prop: Over/under 1.5 hits (Over odds: +180)

Over/under 1.5 hits (Over odds: +180) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +675)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +675) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +185)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +185) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +140)

Harold Ramirez At The Plate

Ramirez is hitting .301 with 13 doubles, two triples, nine home runs and 20 walks.

In 62.0% of his 100 games this season, Ramirez has picked up at least one hit. He's also had 28 multi-hit games.

He has homered in 9.0% of his games in 2023, and 2.5% of his trips to the dish.

Ramirez has picked up an RBI in 36.0% of his games this season, with two or more RBI in 13.0% of his games. He has also produced three or more runs in two contests.

In 38.0% of his games this year, he has scored at least once. And he's had six games with multiple runs (6.0%).

Harold Ramirez Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 55 GP 45 .264 AVG .342 .314 OBP .376 .466 SLG .399 18 XBH 6 8 HR 1 30 RBI 22 40/12 K/BB 25/8 4 SB 1

Guardians Pitching Rankings