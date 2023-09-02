The Tampa Bay Rays and Jose Siri (.355 slugging percentage over his past 10 games, including one homer), take on starter Logan Allen and the Cleveland Guardians at Progressive Field, Saturday at 6:10 PM ET.

In his previous game he had a hitless performance (0-for-3) against the Marlins.

Jose Siri Game Info & Props vs. the Guardians

Game Day: Saturday, September 2, 2023

Game Time: 6:10 PM ET

Stadium: Progressive Field

Logan Allen TV Channel: BSGL

BSGL Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -143)

Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -143) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +475)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +475) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +210)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +210) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +160)

Read More About This Game

Jose Siri At The Plate

Siri is hitting .218 with 11 doubles, a triple, 24 home runs and 19 walks.

In 51 of 90 games this season (56.7%) Siri has picked up a hit, and in 15 of those games he had more than one (16.7%).

Looking at the 90 games he has played this year, he's homered in 22 of them (24.4%), and in 7.3% of his trips to the plate.

In 37.8% of his games this season, Siri has driven in at least one run. In 15 of those games (16.7%) he recorded two or more RBI, while accounting for three or more of his team's runs in four contests.

In 41 of 90 games this year, he has scored, and 10 of those games included multiple runs.

Jose Siri Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 48 GP 42 .239 AVG .197 .292 OBP .235 .484 SLG .507 15 XBH 21 11 HR 13 26 RBI 28 58/11 K/BB 63/8 6 SB 4

Guardians Pitching Rankings