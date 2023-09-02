Luke Raley vs. Guardians Preview, Player Prop Bets - September 2
Published: Sep. 2, 2023 at 6:32 AM EDT|Updated: 38 minutes ago
On Saturday, Luke Raley (.270 on-base percentage in past 10 games, 62 points below season-long percentage) and the Tampa Bay Rays play the Cleveland Guardians, whose starting pitcher will be Logan Allen. First pitch is at 6:10 PM ET.
He had a hitless showing in his previous game (0-for-4) against the Guardians.
Luke Raley Game Info & Props vs. the Guardians
- Game Day: Saturday, September 2, 2023
- Game Time: 6:10 PM ET
- Stadium: Progressive Field
- Guardians Starter: Logan Allen
- TV Channel: BSGL
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -149)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +475)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +220)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +155)
Luke Raley At The Plate
- Raley has 21 doubles, three triples, 18 home runs and 25 walks while batting .253.
- In 57.3% of his games this season (59 of 103), Raley has picked up at least one hit, and in 21 of those games (20.4%) he recorded more than one.
- He has gone deep in 15.5% of his games in 2023, and 5% of his trips to the dish.
- Raley has driven in a run in 32 games this season (31.1%), including 11 games with more than one RBI (10.7%). He has also driven home three or more of his team's runs in three contests.
- He has scored at least once 39 times this season (37.9%), including 13 games with multiple runs (12.6%).
Luke Raley Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|51
|GP
|51
|.229
|AVG
|.273
|.323
|OBP
|.340
|.500
|SLG
|.511
|22
|XBH
|20
|7
|HR
|11
|17
|RBI
|29
|52/13
|K/BB
|62/12
|7
|SB
|6
Guardians Pitching Rankings
- The 8.1 strikeouts per nine innings compiled by the Guardians pitching staff ranks 27th in MLB.
- The Guardians have a 3.85 team ERA that ranks fifth across all MLB pitching staffs.
- The Guardians allow the third-fewest home runs in baseball (142 total, 1.1 per game).
- Allen gets the start for the Guardians, his 21st of the season. He is 6-7 with a 3.61 ERA and 102 strikeouts in 107 1/3 innings pitched.
- In his most recent time out on Saturday, the left-hander tossed four innings against the Toronto Blue Jays, allowing five earned runs while surrendering six hits.
- The 24-year-old has an ERA of 3.61, with 8.6 strikeouts per nine innings, in 20 games this season. Opposing hitters have a .253 batting average against him.
