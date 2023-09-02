Best Bets, Odds & Tips for the Oklahoma vs. Arkansas State Game – Saturday, September 2
It'll be the No. 20 Oklahoma Sooners (0-0) versus the Arkansas State Red Wolves (0-0) in college football play at Gaylord Family Oklahoma Memorial Stadium in Norman, Oklahoma. We list the odds and best bets for you below.
When and Where is Oklahoma vs. Arkansas State?
- Date: Saturday, September 2, 2023
- Time: 12:00 PM ET
- Channel: ESPN
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo
- City: Norman, Oklahoma
- Venue: Gaylord Family Oklahoma Memorial Stadium
Best Moneyline Bet
- Prediction: Oklahoma 44, Arkansas State 15
- Oklahoma won 54.5% of the games last season when it was favored on the moneyline (6-5).
- The Sooners played as a moneyline favorite of -10000 or shorter in only two games last season. They won both.
- Last season, Arkansas State was listed as the underdog in nine games and failed to win any of those contests.
- The Red Wolves played as an underdog of +2000 or more once last season and lost that game.
- The Sooners have an implied moneyline win probability of 99.0% in this contest.
Against the Spread Pick
- Pick ATS:
Arkansas State (+35.5)
- Oklahoma covered the spread five times in 13 games last season.
- Against the spread, Arkansas State was 7-5-0 last year.
- The Red Wolves went unbeaten ATS (1-0) as underdogs of 35.5 points or more last season.
Best Over/Under Pick
- Pick OU: Over (58.5)
- Oklahoma played seven games with over 58.5 total points, its current matchup's total, last season.
- Oklahoma played in six games last year where they combined with their opponent to score more than 58.5 points.
- Oklahoma and Arkansas State combined to average 0.7 fewer points per game a season ago than the over/under of 58.5 set for this matchup.
Splits Tables
Oklahoma
|Overall
|Home
|Away
|Point Total AVG
|64.3
|63.3
|65.4
|Implied Total AVG
|37.7
|39.1
|36
|ATS Record
|5-7-1
|2-4-1
|3-3-0
|Over/Under Record
|6-6-1
|3-3-1
|3-3-0
|Moneyline Favorite Record
|6-5
|4-2
|2-3
|Moneyline Underdog Record
|0-2
|0-1
|0-1
Arkansas State
|Overall
|Home
|Away
|Point Total AVG
|55
|52.8
|57.2
|Implied Total AVG
|34.6
|33.7
|35.5
|ATS Record
|7-5-0
|2-4-0
|5-1-0
|Over/Under Record
|7-5-0
|5-1-0
|2-4-0
|Moneyline Favorite Record
|3-0
|3-0
|0-0
|Moneyline Underdog Record
|0-9
|0-3
|0-6
