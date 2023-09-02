On Saturday, Randy Arozarena (.667 slugging percentage in past 10 games, including three home runs) and the Tampa Bay Rays face the Cleveland Guardians, whose starting pitcher will be Logan Allen. First pitch is at 6:10 PM ET.

In his last game he had a one-hit performance (1-for-3) against the Guardians.

Randy Arozarena Game Info & Props vs. the Guardians

Game Day: Saturday, September 2, 2023

Saturday, September 2, 2023 Game Time: 6:10 PM ET

Stadium: Progressive Field

Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!

Guardians Starter: Logan Allen

TV Channel: BSGL

BSGL Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -222)

Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -222) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +425)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +425) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +190)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +190) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +105)

Explore More About This Game

Randy Arozarena At The Plate

Arozarena has 15 doubles, two triples, 21 home runs and 69 walks while batting .263.

Among qualified hitters in MLB play, his batting average ranks 64th, his on-base percentage ranks 11th, and he is 73rd in the league in slugging.

Arozarena is batting .375 with one homer during his last games and is riding a five-game hitting streak.

Arozarena has reached base via a hit in 81 games this year (of 129 played), and had multiple hits in 34 of those games.

Looking at the 129 games he has played this season, he's hit a long ball in 20 of them (15.5%), and in 3.8% of his trips to the dish.

Arozarena has picked up an RBI in 36.4% of his games this season, with more than one RBI in 14% of his games. He has also driven in three or more runs in eight contests.

He has scored in 66 games this season (51.2%), including 17 multi-run games (13.2%).

Randy Arozarena Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 66 GP 63 .268 AVG .258 .385 OBP .366 .442 SLG .436 19 XBH 19 10 HR 11 41 RBI 37 60/32 K/BB 70/37 14 SB 6

Guardians Pitching Rankings