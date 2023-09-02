Randy Arozarena vs. Guardians Preview, Player Prop Bets - September 2
Published: Sep. 2, 2023 at 6:26 AM EDT|Updated: 47 minutes ago
On Saturday, Randy Arozarena (.667 slugging percentage in past 10 games, including three home runs) and the Tampa Bay Rays face the Cleveland Guardians, whose starting pitcher will be Logan Allen. First pitch is at 6:10 PM ET.
In his last game he had a one-hit performance (1-for-3) against the Guardians.
Randy Arozarena Game Info & Props vs. the Guardians
- Game Day: Saturday, September 2, 2023
- Game Time: 6:10 PM ET
- Stadium: Progressive Field
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!
- Guardians Starter: Logan Allen
- TV Channel: BSGL
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -222)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +425)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +190)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +105)
Randy Arozarena At The Plate
- Arozarena has 15 doubles, two triples, 21 home runs and 69 walks while batting .263.
- Among qualified hitters in MLB play, his batting average ranks 64th, his on-base percentage ranks 11th, and he is 73rd in the league in slugging.
- Arozarena is batting .375 with one homer during his last games and is riding a five-game hitting streak.
- Arozarena has reached base via a hit in 81 games this year (of 129 played), and had multiple hits in 34 of those games.
- Looking at the 129 games he has played this season, he's hit a long ball in 20 of them (15.5%), and in 3.8% of his trips to the dish.
- Arozarena has picked up an RBI in 36.4% of his games this season, with more than one RBI in 14% of his games. He has also driven in three or more runs in eight contests.
- He has scored in 66 games this season (51.2%), including 17 multi-run games (13.2%).
Randy Arozarena Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|66
|GP
|63
|.268
|AVG
|.258
|.385
|OBP
|.366
|.442
|SLG
|.436
|19
|XBH
|19
|10
|HR
|11
|41
|RBI
|37
|60/32
|K/BB
|70/37
|14
|SB
|6
Guardians Pitching Rankings
- The Guardians pitching staff is 27th in the league with a collective 8.1 strikeouts per nine innings.
- The Guardians have a 3.85 team ERA that ranks fifth across all league pitching staffs.
- Guardians pitchers combine to allow 142 home runs (1.1 per game), the third-fewest in the league.
- The Guardians are sending Allen (6-7) out for his 21st start of the season. He is 6-7 with a 3.61 ERA and 102 strikeouts in 107 1/3 innings pitched.
- In his last time out on Saturday against the Toronto Blue Jays, the lefty tossed four innings, giving up five earned runs while surrendering six hits.
- The 24-year-old has an ERA of 3.61, with 8.6 strikeouts per nine innings, in 20 games this season. Opposing hitters have a .253 batting average against him.
