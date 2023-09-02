Randy Arozarena and the Tampa Bay Rays will try to outdo Kole Calhoun and the Cleveland Guardians at Progressive Field on Saturday at 6:10 PM ET.

Rays vs. Guardians Live Stream, TV Channel and Game Info:

Date: Saturday, September 2, 2023

Saturday, September 2, 2023 Time: 6:10 PM ET

6:10 PM ET TV Channel: BSGL

BSGL Location: Cleveland, Ohio

Cleveland, Ohio Venue: Progressive Field

Rays Batting & Pitching Performance

The Rays average 1.4 home runs per game to rank fourth in MLB action with 194 total home runs.

Tampa Bay's .446 slugging percentage ranks fourth-best in MLB.

The Rays are fourth in MLB with a .260 batting average.

Tampa Bay is the fourth-highest scoring team in MLB play, averaging 5.3 runs per game (720 total).

The Rays are fourth in baseball with an on-base percentage of .332.

The Rays strike out 8.7 times per game, the No. 17 average in the majors.

The pitching staff for Tampa Bay has a collective 9.1 K/9, the seventh-best in the majors.

Tampa Bay's 3.82 team ERA ranks third across all MLB pitching staffs.

The Rays have the second-lowest WHIP in the majors (1.181).

Rays Probable Starting Pitcher

Zack Littell (3-4 with a 4.45 ERA and 51 strikeouts in 58 2/3 innings pitched) makes the start for the Rays, his 10th of the season.

The right-hander last pitched on Sunday against the New York Yankees, when he tossed six innings, allowing four earned runs while giving up four hits.

Littell is trying to pick up his third quality start of the season.

Littell is looking for his seventh straight appearance lasting five or more innings. He averages 2.6 frames per appearance on the hill.

In seven of his 22 total appearances this season he has not surrendered an earned run.

Rays Schedule

Date Opponent Score Home/Away Rays Starter Opponent Starter 8/26/2023 Yankees W 3-0 Home Tyler Glasnow Clarke Schmidt 8/27/2023 Yankees W 7-4 Home Zack Littell Carlos Rodón 8/29/2023 Marlins W 11-2 Away Aaron Civale Sandy Alcantara 8/30/2023 Marlins W 3-0 Away Zach Eflin Jesús Luzardo 9/1/2023 Guardians L 3-2 Away Tyler Glasnow Cal Quantrill 9/2/2023 Guardians - Away Zack Littell Logan Allen 9/3/2023 Guardians - Away Zack Littell Xzavion Curry 9/4/2023 Red Sox - Home Aaron Civale Brayan Bello 9/5/2023 Red Sox - Home Zach Eflin Kutter Crawford 9/6/2023 Red Sox - Home Tyler Glasnow James Paxton 9/7/2023 Mariners - Home Zack Littell Luis Castillo

