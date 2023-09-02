You can wager on player prop bet odds for Yandy Diaz, Jose Ramirez and other players on the Tampa Bay Rays and Cleveland Guardians prior to their matchup at 6:10 PM ET on Saturday at Progressive Field.

Rays vs. Guardians Game Info

When: Saturday, September 2, 2023 at 6:10 PM ET

Where: Progressive Field in Cleveland, Ohio

Progressive Field in Cleveland, Ohio How to Watch on TV: BSGL

MLB Props Today: Tampa Bay Rays

Hits Prop: Over/Under 1.5 (Over Odds: +185)

Over/Under 1.5 (Over Odds: +185) Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -105)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -105) Home Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +500)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +500) RBI Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +210)

Diaz Stats

Diaz has 144 hits with 28 doubles, 17 home runs, 51 walks and 66 RBI.

He has a .324/.400/.501 slash line on the year.

Diaz Recent Games

Opponent Date H/AB R HR RBI TB at Guardians Sep. 1 0-for-4 0 0 0 0 at Marlins Aug. 30 1-for-4 0 0 0 2 at Marlins Aug. 29 2-for-5 1 0 0 2 vs. Yankees Aug. 25 1-for-3 1 1 1 4 vs. Rockies Aug. 24 0-for-4 0 0 0 0

Hits Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -227)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -227) Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +100)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +100) Home Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +475)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +475) RBI Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +190)

Arozarena Stats

Randy Arozarena has 15 doubles, two triples, 21 home runs, 69 walks and 78 RBI (123 total hits). He has swiped 20 bases.

He has a .263/.375/.439 slash line so far this year.

Arozarena takes a five-game streak with at least one hit into this one. During his last five outings he is batting .375 with two doubles, a home run, five walks and five RBI.

Arozarena Recent Games

Opponent Date H/AB R HR RBI TB SB at Guardians Sep. 1 1-for-3 0 0 1 2 0 at Marlins Aug. 30 1-for-3 0 0 2 1 2 at Marlins Aug. 29 1-for-3 2 1 2 4 0 vs. Yankees Aug. 27 2-for-4 3 0 0 2 3 vs. Yankees Aug. 26 1-for-3 1 0 0 2 0

MLB Props Today: Cleveland Guardians

Hits Prop: Over/Under 1.5 (Over Odds: +205)

Over/Under 1.5 (Over Odds: +205) Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -105)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -105) Home Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +425)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +425) RBI Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +150)

Ramírez Stats

Ramirez has 138 hits with 31 doubles, four triples, 21 home runs, 60 walks and 71 RBI. He's also stolen 22 bases.

He has a .274/.349/.477 slash line on the year.

Ramírez Recent Games

Opponent Date H/AB R HR RBI TB SB vs. Rays Sep. 1 1-for-4 0 0 0 1 0 at Twins Aug. 30 0-for-3 1 0 0 0 1 at Twins Aug. 29 2-for-5 1 0 0 3 0 at Twins Aug. 28 0-for-4 0 0 0 0 0 at Blue Jays Aug. 27 2-for-5 2 1 2 5 1

Hits Prop: Over/Under 1.5 (Over Odds: +150)

Over/Under 1.5 (Over Odds: +150) Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +100)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +100) Home Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +1000)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +1000) RBI Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +205)

Kwan Stats

Steven Kwan has 145 hits with 30 doubles, six triples, five home runs and 52 walks. He has driven in 45 runs with 16 stolen bases.

He's slashing .271/.337/.378 so far this year.

Kwan has picked up a hit in four straight games. During his last five outings he is hitting .292 with two doubles and two RBI.

Kwan Recent Games

Opponent Date H/AB R HR RBI TB SB vs. Rays Sep. 1 1-for-4 0 0 0 1 1 at Twins Aug. 30 2-for-5 0 0 1 3 0 at Twins Aug. 29 3-for-5 0 0 0 3 0 at Twins Aug. 28 1-for-4 0 0 1 2 0 at Blue Jays Aug. 27 0-for-6 1 0 0 0 0

