The Cleveland Guardians (65-70) aim to extend their three-game winning streak when they meet the Tampa Bay Rays (82-53) on Saturday at 6:10 PM ET, at Progressive Field.

This contest's pitching matchup is set, as the Rays will send Zack Littell (3-4) to the mound, while Logan Allen (6-7) will answer the bell for the Guardians.

Rays vs. Guardians Pitcher Matchup Info

Date: Saturday, September 2, 2023

Saturday, September 2, 2023 Time: 6:10 PM ET

6:10 PM ET TV: BSGL

BSGL Location: Cleveland, Ohio

Cleveland, Ohio Venue: Progressive Field

Progressive Field Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!

Watch this game on Fubo! Probable Pitchers: Littell - TB (3-4, 4.45 ERA) vs Allen - CLE (6-7, 3.61 ERA)

Discover More About This Game

Rays Probable Starting Pitcher Tonight: Zack Littell

Littell (3-4) will take to the mound for the Rays and make his 10th start of the season.

The right-hander last pitched on Sunday, when he gave up four earned runs and allowed four hits in six innings against the New York Yankees.

The 27-year-old has pitched in 22 games this season with an ERA of 4.45, a 6.38 strikeout-to-walk ratio and a WHIP of 1.210.

He has earned a quality start two times in nine starts this season.

Littell has pitched five or more innings in six straight games and will look to extend that streak.

He has made 22 appearances and finished seven of them without allowing an earned run.

Guardians Probable Starting Pitcher Tonight: Logan Allen

Allen gets the start for the Guardians, his 21st of the season. He is 6-7 with a 3.61 ERA and 102 strikeouts in 107 1/3 innings pitched.

His most recent appearance came on Saturday against the Toronto Blue Jays, when the left-hander threw four innings, surrendering five earned runs while allowing six hits.

During 20 games this season, the 24-year-old has put up a 3.61 ERA and 8.6 strikeouts per nine innings, while giving up a batting average of .253 to opposing batters.

Allen has recorded seven quality starts this year.

Allen has put up 15 starts this year where he pitched five or more innings.

In five of his 20 total appearances this season he has not allowed an earned run.

