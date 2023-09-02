The Western Kentucky Hilltoppers (0-0) host the South Florida Bulls (0-0) at Houchens Industries-L.T. Smith Stadium on Saturday, September 2, 2023.

On the offensive side of the ball, Western Kentucky was a top-25 unit last season, ranking 15th-best in the FBS by putting up 36.4 points per game. It ranked 44th on defense (23.4 points allowed per game). South Florida had the 68th-ranked scoring offense last season (28 points per game), and it was less effective on defense, ranking fourth-worst with 41.2 points allowed per game.

South Florida vs. Western Kentucky Game Info

Date: Saturday, September 2, 2023

Saturday, September 2, 2023 Time: 3:30 PM ET

3:30 PM ET Channel: CBS Sports Network

Bowling Green, Kentucky

Bowling Green, Kentucky Venue: Houchens Industries-L.T. Smith Stadium

South Florida vs. Western Kentucky Key Statistics (2022)

South Florida Western Kentucky 390.8 (79th) Off. Yards Avg. (Rank) 497.5 (3rd) 516.8 (129th) Def. Yards Avg. (Rank) 383.9 (106th) 197.9 (27th) Rush Yards Avg. (Rank) 145.1 (70th) 192.9 (108th) Pass Yards Avg. (Rank) 352.4 (2nd) 18 (58th) Turnovers (Rank) 21 (98th) 15 (96th) Takeaways (Rank) 32 (1st)

South Florida Stats Leaders (2022)

Gerry Bohanon averaged 89.2 passing yards per outing and threw six touchdowns last season. In addition, he added 386 yards rushing with three touchdowns.

Brian Battie averaged 98.8 rushing yards and scored eight rushing touchdowns.

Xavier Weaver was targeted 7.8 times per game and collected 718 receiving yards and six touchdowns over the course of 2022.

Jimmy Horn Jr. grabbed three touchdowns and had 551 receiving yards (45.9 ypg) in 2022.

Sean Atkins worked his way to three receiving touchdowns and 238 receiving yards (19.8 ypg) last season.

Western Kentucky Stats Leaders (2022)

Austin Reed had a passing stat line last year of 4,748 yards with a 64.6% completion rate (389-for-602), 40 touchdowns, 11 interceptions, and an average of 339.1 yards per game. His rushing stat line was 90 carries for 232 yards and eight TDs.

Davion Ervin-Poindexter churned out 526 rushing yards (37.6 per game) and three touchdowns last year.

Kye Robichaux ran for 496 yards on 73 carries (35.4 yards per game), with three rushing touchdowns last year.

Malachi Corley reeled in 101 catches for 1,295 yards (92.5 per game) while being targeted 141 times. He also scored 11 touchdowns.

Daewood Davis also impressed receiving last season. He bagged 65 receptions for 882 yards and seven touchdowns. He was targeted 94 times.

Jaylen Hall's stat line last season: 867 receiving yards, 67 catches, six touchdowns, on 112 targets.

