The South Florida Bulls (0-0) will look to upset the Western Kentucky Hilltoppers (0-0) on Saturday, September 2, 2023 at Houchens Industries-L.T. Smith Stadium. The Hilltoppers are significant favorites in this one, with the spread sitting at 11.5 points. The over/under is 70.5 in the contest.

You will check out odds, spreads, over/unders and more across multiple sportsbooks for the Western Kentucky vs. South Florida matchup in this article.

South Florida vs. Western Kentucky Game Info

Date: Saturday, September 2, 2023

Saturday, September 2, 2023 Time: 3:30 PM ET

3:30 PM ET Channel: CBS Sports Network

CBS Sports Network Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo

Watch this game on Fubo City: Bowling Green, Kentucky

Bowling Green, Kentucky Venue: Houchens Industries-L.T. Smith Stadium

South Florida vs. Western Kentucky Odds, Spread, Over/Under

Check out the odds, spread and over/under for this matchup listed on individual sportsbooks.

South Florida vs. Western Kentucky Betting Trends

South Florida covered five times in 12 matchups with a spread last season.

The Bulls were an underdog by 11.5 points or more nine times last year, and covered the spread in five of those contests.

Western Kentucky put together a 9-5-0 record against the spread last season.

When playing as at least 11.5-point favorites last season, the Hilltoppers had an ATS record of 4-1.

South Florida 2023 Futures Odds

Odds Payout To Win the AAC +5000 Bet $100 to win $5000

