The South Florida Bulls (0-0) will look to upset the Western Kentucky Hilltoppers (0-0) on Saturday, September 2, 2023 at Houchens Industries-L.T. Smith Stadium. The Hilltoppers are significant favorites in this one, with the spread sitting at 11.5 points. The over/under is 70.5 in the contest.

South Florida vs. Western Kentucky Game Info

  • Date: Saturday, September 2, 2023
  • Time: 3:30 PM ET
  • Channel: CBS Sports Network
  • Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo
  • City: Bowling Green, Kentucky
  • Venue: Houchens Industries-L.T. Smith Stadium

South Florida vs. Western Kentucky Odds, Spread, Over/Under

Check out the odds, spread and over/under for this matchup listed on individual sportsbooks.

Favorite Total Western Kentucky Moneyline South Florida Moneyline
BetMGM Western Kentucky (-11.5) 70.5 -450 +340 Bet on this game with BetMGM
DraftKings Western Kentucky (-11.5) 70 -455 +350 Bet on this game with DraftKings
FanDuel Western Kentucky (-12.5) 69.5 -480 +360 Bet on this game with FanDuel
PointsBet Western Kentucky (-12.5) - -400 +310 Bet on this game with PointsBet
Tipico Western Kentucky (-11.5) - -450 +350 Bet on this game with Tipico

South Florida vs. Western Kentucky Betting Trends

  • South Florida covered five times in 12 matchups with a spread last season.
  • The Bulls were an underdog by 11.5 points or more nine times last year, and covered the spread in five of those contests.
  • Western Kentucky put together a 9-5-0 record against the spread last season.
  • When playing as at least 11.5-point favorites last season, the Hilltoppers had an ATS record of 4-1.

South Florida 2023 Futures Odds

Odds Payout
To Win the AAC +5000 Bet $100 to win $5000

