The Tampa Bay Rays and Vidal Brujan, who went 0-for-3 last time in action, battle Logan Allen and the Cleveland Guardians at Progressive Field, Saturday at 6:10 PM ET.

In his last game he had a hitless showing (0-for-3) against the Marlins.

Vidal Brujan Game Info & Props vs. the Guardians

Game Day: Saturday, September 2, 2023

Saturday, September 2, 2023 Game Time: 6:10 PM ET

6:10 PM ET Stadium: Progressive Field

Progressive Field Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!

Watch this game on Fubo! Guardians Starter: Logan Allen

Logan Allen TV Channel: BSGL

BSGL Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -161)

Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -161) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +700)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +700) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +230)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +230) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +160)

Looking to place a prop bet on Vidal Brujan? Check out what's available at BetMGM and use bonus code "GNPLAY" when you sign up with this link!

Explore More About This Game

Vidal Brujan At The Plate

Brujan is batting .185 with two doubles and three walks.

Brujan has had a hit in nine of 24 games this season (37.5%), including multiple hits three times (12.5%).

He has not homered in his 24 games this year.

Brujan has driven in a run in five games this season (20.8%), but has had no multiple-RBI games.

He has scored a run in eight of 24 games so far this season.

Ready to play FanDuel Daily Fantasy? Get in the game using our link.

Vidal Brujan Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 10 GP 14 .269 AVG .128 .296 OBP .209 .308 SLG .154 1 XBH 1 0 HR 0 3 RBI 2 10/1 K/BB 9/2 2 SB 0

Guardians Pitching Rankings