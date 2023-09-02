Vidal Brujan vs. Guardians Preview, Player Prop Bets - September 2
Published: Sep. 2, 2023 at 6:29 AM EDT|Updated: 44 minutes ago
The Tampa Bay Rays and Vidal Brujan, who went 0-for-3 last time in action, battle Logan Allen and the Cleveland Guardians at Progressive Field, Saturday at 6:10 PM ET.
In his last game he had a hitless showing (0-for-3) against the Marlins.
Vidal Brujan Game Info & Props vs. the Guardians
- Game Day: Saturday, September 2, 2023
- Game Time: 6:10 PM ET
- Stadium: Progressive Field
- Guardians Starter: Logan Allen
- TV Channel: BSGL
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -161)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +700)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +230)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +160)
Vidal Brujan At The Plate
- Brujan is batting .185 with two doubles and three walks.
- Brujan has had a hit in nine of 24 games this season (37.5%), including multiple hits three times (12.5%).
- He has not homered in his 24 games this year.
- Brujan has driven in a run in five games this season (20.8%), but has had no multiple-RBI games.
- He has scored a run in eight of 24 games so far this season.
Vidal Brujan Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|10
|GP
|14
|.269
|AVG
|.128
|.296
|OBP
|.209
|.308
|SLG
|.154
|1
|XBH
|1
|0
|HR
|0
|3
|RBI
|2
|10/1
|K/BB
|9/2
|2
|SB
|0
Guardians Pitching Rankings
- The Guardians pitching staff ranks 27th in MLB with a collective 8.1 strikeouts per nine innings.
- The Guardians have a 3.85 team ERA that ranks fifth across all MLB pitching staffs.
- Guardians pitchers combine to give up the third-fewest home runs in baseball (142 total, 1.1 per game).
- Allen makes the start for the Guardians, his 21st of the season. He is 6-7 with a 3.61 ERA and 102 strikeouts in 107 1/3 innings pitched.
- His last time out was on Saturday against the Toronto Blue Jays, when the lefty tossed four innings, surrendering five earned runs while giving up six hits.
- In 20 games this season, the 24-year-old has put up an ERA of 3.61, with 8.6 strikeouts per nine innings. Opponents are hitting .253 against him.
