CUSA teams are in action for nine games in Week 1 of the 2023 college football season. A couple of the best bets on the table for standalone wagers or parlay options, according to our computer model, include picking Western Kentucky -11.5 against South Florida as a spread bet and wagering on the over/under in the Middle Tennessee vs. Alabama matchup.

Best Week 1 CUSA Spread Bets

Pick: Western Kentucky -11.5 vs. South Florida

  • Matchup: South Florida Bulls at Western Kentucky Hilltoppers
  • Projected Favorite & Spread: Western Kentucky by 22.5 points
  • Time: 3:30 PM ET
  • Date: September 2
  • TV Channel: CBS Sports Network (Stream on Fubo)

Pick: SMU -20.5 vs. Louisiana Tech

  • Matchup: Louisiana Tech Bulldogs at SMU Mustangs
  • Projected Favorite & Spread: SMU by 24.0 points
  • Time: 12:00 PM ET
  • Date: September 2
  • TV Channel: ESPNU (Stream on Fubo)

Pick: Liberty -9.5 vs. Bowling Green

  • Matchup: Bowling Green Falcons at Liberty Flames
  • Projected Favorite & Spread: Liberty by 10.3 points
  • Time: 12:00 PM ET
  • Date: September 2
  • TV Channel: CBS Sports Network (Stream on Fubo)

Best Week 1 CUSA Total Bets

Over 51.5 - Middle Tennessee vs. Alabama

  • Matchup: Middle Tennessee Blue Raiders at Alabama Crimson Tide
  • Projected Total: 59.0 points
  • Time: 7:30 PM ET
  • Date: September 2
  • TV Channel: SEC Network (Stream on Fubo)

Under 70.5 - South Florida vs. Western Kentucky

  • Matchup: South Florida Bulls at Western Kentucky Hilltoppers
  • Projected Total: 64.6 points
  • Time: 3:30 PM ET
  • Date: September 2
  • TV Channel: CBS Sports Network (Stream on Fubo)

Over 66.5 - Louisiana Tech vs. SMU

  • Matchup: Louisiana Tech Bulldogs at SMU Mustangs
  • Projected Total: 69.3 points
  • Time: 12:00 PM ET
  • Date: September 2
  • TV Channel: ESPNU (Stream on Fubo)

Week 1 CUSA Standings

Team 2022 Record 2022 PF/G vs PA/G 2022 YDS/G vs OPP YDS/G
Louisiana Tech 1-0 (1-0 CUSA) 22.0 / 17.0 447.0 / 182.0
Jacksonville State 1-0 (1-0 CUSA) 17.0 / 14.0 275.0 / 364.0
Liberty 0-0 (- CUSA) - -
Western Kentucky 0-0 (- CUSA) - -
Middle Tennessee 0-0 (- CUSA) - -
Sam Houston 0-0 (- CUSA) - -
New Mexico State 0-1 (0-0 CUSA) 30.0 / 41.0 458.0 / 389.0
UTEP 0-1 (0-1 CUSA) 14.0 / 17.0 364.0 / 275.0
Florida International 0-1 (0-1 CUSA) 17.0 / 22.0 182.0 / 447.0

