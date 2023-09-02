It'll be the Western Kentucky Hilltoppers (0-0) against the South Florida Bulls (0-0) in college football play at Houchens Industries-L.T. Smith Stadium in Bowling Green, Kentucky. We have the odds and best bets for you below.

Looking to put together a parlay or a few single bets on Western Kentucky vs. South Florida? Head to BetMGM using our link to get up to $1500 in bonus bets with our promo code!

When and Where is Western Kentucky vs. South Florida?

  • Date: Saturday, September 2, 2023
  • Time: 3:30 PM ET
  • Channel: CBS Sports Network
  • Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo
  • City: Bowling Green, Kentucky
  • Venue: Houchens Industries-L.T. Smith Stadium

Best Moneyline Bet

  • Prediction: Western Kentucky 44, South Florida 21
  • Western Kentucky finished 8-2 in games it was listed as the moneyline favorite last season (winning 80% of those games).
  • The Hilltoppers won all five games they played as a moneyline favorite with odds of -450 or shorter last year.
  • Last season, South Florida was listed as the underdog in 10 games and failed to win any of those contests.
  • Last season, the Bulls won one of their nine games, or 11.1%, when they were the underdog by at least +340 on the moneyline.
  • The Hilltoppers have an implied moneyline win probability of 81.8% in this game.

Watch live sports and more on Fubo! Click here to sign up for a free trial.

Against the Spread Pick

  • Pick ATS: Western Kentucky (-11.5)
  • Western Kentucky had nine wins in 14 games against the spread last season.
  • The Hilltoppers had an ATS record of 4-1 as 11.5-point favorites or greater last year.
  • South Florida had five wins in 12 games against the spread last year.
  • Against the spread, as underdogs of 11.5 points or greater, the Bulls went 5-4 last year.

Parlay your bets together on the Western Kentucky vs. South Florida matchup with BetMGM, where you can use our link to get a great first-time player bonus!

Best Over/Under Pick

  • Pick OU: Under (69.5)
  • Western Kentucky played one game with over 69.5 points scored, its current matchup's over/under, last year.
  • Western Kentucky played in six games last year where they and their opponent combined to score more than 69.5 points.
  • Western Kentucky and South Florida combined to average 5.1 fewer points per game a season ago than the total of 69.5 set for this matchup.

Expecting a high-scoring contest or a defensive masterclass? Check out the alternate markets and ways you can bet on this matchup with BetMGM, using our link for a bonus offer for new players.

Splits Tables

Western Kentucky

Overall Home Away
Point Total AVG 64.2 64 64.4
Implied Total AVG 38 39.7 36.8
ATS Record 9-5-0 3-3-0 6-2-0
Over/Under Record 6-8-0 2-4-0 4-4-0
Moneyline Favorite Record 8-2 4-2 4-0
Moneyline Underdog Record 1-3 0-0 1-3

South Florida

Overall Home Away
Point Total AVG 59.7 61.8 57.7
Implied Total AVG 38.8 40.3 37.2
ATS Record 5-7-0 1-5-0 4-2-0
Over/Under Record 9-3-0 5-1-0 4-2-0
Moneyline Favorite Record 0-1 0-0 0-1
Moneyline Underdog Record 0-10 0-5 0-5

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.

© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.