Today's WNBA slate has just one contest -- the Seattle Storm playing the Las Vegas Aces.

Catch live WNBA games, plus tons of other sports and shows, with a free trial to Fubo!

Today's WNBA Games

The Las Vegas Aces take on the Seattle Storm

The Storm travel to face the Aces on Saturday at 9:00 PM ET.Click here for a full preview and predictions for this matchup.

How to Watch

TV Channel: NBA TV

NBA TV Stream Live: Fubo (regional restrictions may apply)

Fubo Game Time: 9:00 PM ET

Records and Stats

LVA Record: 31-6

31-6 SEA Record: 11-25

11-25 LVA Stats: 92.3 PPG (first in WNBA), 80.4 Opp. PPG (fourth)

92.3 PPG (first in WNBA), 80.4 Opp. PPG (fourth) SEA Stats: 78.6 PPG (10th in WNBA), 83.3 Opp. PPG (sixth)

Players to Watch

LVA Key Player: A'ja Wilson (22.1 PPG, 9.5 RPG, 1.6 APG)

A'ja Wilson (22.1 PPG, 9.5 RPG, 1.6 APG) SEA Key Player: Jewell Loyd (24.2 PPG, 4.6 RPG, 3.5 APG)

Vegas Odds and Betting Lines

Spread: -18.5

-18.5 LVA Odds to Win: -2329

-2329 SEA Odds to Win: +1104

+1104 Total: 169.5 points

See links for offer details, offers not available in all states and areas. Must be 21+ to gamble. Please gamble responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.