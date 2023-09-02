After hitting .341 with two doubles, a home run, three walks and six RBI in his past 10 games, Yandy Diaz and the Tampa Bay Rays take on the Cleveland Guardians (who will start Logan Allen) at 6:10 PM ET on Saturday.

In his previous game he had a hitless showing (0-for-4) against the Guardians.

Yandy Díaz Game Info & Props vs. the Guardians

Game Day: Saturday, September 2, 2023

Saturday, September 2, 2023 Game Time: 6:10 PM ET

6:10 PM ET Stadium: Progressive Field

Progressive Field Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!

Watch this game on Fubo! Guardians Starter: Logan Allen

Logan Allen TV Channel: BSGL

BSGL Hits Prop: Over/under 1.5 hits (Over odds: +185)

Over/under 1.5 hits (Over odds: +185) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +500)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +500) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +210)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +210) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: -105)

Looking to place a prop bet on Yandy Díaz? Check out what's available at BetMGM and use bonus code "GNPLAY" when you sign up with this link!

Explore More About This Game

Yandy Díaz At The Plate

Diaz leads Tampa Bay in OBP (.400), slugging percentage (.501) and total hits (144) this season.

Among qualified hitters in baseball, he ranks fifth in batting average, seventh in on-base percentage, and 20th in slugging.

In 71.1% of his games this season (81 of 114), Diaz has picked up at least one hit, and in 45 of those games (39.5%) he recorded more than one.

He has gone deep in 14.9% of his games this season, and 3.4% of his trips to the plate.

Diaz has had an RBI in 42 games this year (36.8%), including 15 multi-RBI outings (13.2%). He has also driven home three or more of his team's runs in seven contests.

In 60 of 114 games this year, he has scored, and 15 of those games included multiple runs.

Ready to play FanDuel Daily Fantasy? Get in the game using our link.

Yandy Díaz Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 57 GP 56 .355 AVG .293 .428 OBP .373 .550 SLG .453 23 XBH 22 10 HR 7 39 RBI 27 40/25 K/BB 42/26 0 SB 0

Guardians Pitching Rankings