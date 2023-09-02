Yandy Díaz vs. Guardians Preview, Player Prop Bets - September 2
Published: Sep. 2, 2023 at 6:32 AM EDT|Updated: 42 minutes ago
After hitting .341 with two doubles, a home run, three walks and six RBI in his past 10 games, Yandy Diaz and the Tampa Bay Rays take on the Cleveland Guardians (who will start Logan Allen) at 6:10 PM ET on Saturday.
In his previous game he had a hitless showing (0-for-4) against the Guardians.
Yandy Díaz Game Info & Props vs. the Guardians
- Game Day: Saturday, September 2, 2023
- Game Time: 6:10 PM ET
- Stadium: Progressive Field
- Guardians Starter: Logan Allen
- TV Channel: BSGL
- Hits Prop: Over/under 1.5 hits (Over odds: +185)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +500)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +210)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: -105)
Yandy Díaz At The Plate
- Diaz leads Tampa Bay in OBP (.400), slugging percentage (.501) and total hits (144) this season.
- Among qualified hitters in baseball, he ranks fifth in batting average, seventh in on-base percentage, and 20th in slugging.
- In 71.1% of his games this season (81 of 114), Diaz has picked up at least one hit, and in 45 of those games (39.5%) he recorded more than one.
- He has gone deep in 14.9% of his games this season, and 3.4% of his trips to the plate.
- Diaz has had an RBI in 42 games this year (36.8%), including 15 multi-RBI outings (13.2%). He has also driven home three or more of his team's runs in seven contests.
- In 60 of 114 games this year, he has scored, and 15 of those games included multiple runs.
Yandy Díaz Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|57
|GP
|56
|.355
|AVG
|.293
|.428
|OBP
|.373
|.550
|SLG
|.453
|23
|XBH
|22
|10
|HR
|7
|39
|RBI
|27
|40/25
|K/BB
|42/26
|0
|SB
|0
Guardians Pitching Rankings
- The pitching staff for the Guardians has a collective 8.1 K/9, the fourth-worst in the league.
- The Guardians have the fifth-ranked team ERA across all league pitching staffs (3.85).
- The Guardians give up the third-fewest home runs in baseball (142 total, 1.1 per game).
- Allen (6-7 with a 3.61 ERA and 102 strikeouts in 107 1/3 innings pitched) makes the start for the Guardians, his 21st of the season.
- In his last appearance on Saturday against the Toronto Blue Jays, the lefty threw four innings, allowing five earned runs while surrendering six hits.
- The 24-year-old has an ERA of 3.61, with 8.6 strikeouts per nine innings, in 20 games this season. Opponents are batting .253 against him.
