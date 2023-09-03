Brandon Lowe vs. Guardians Preview, Player Prop Bets - September 3
Published: Sep. 3, 2023 at 10:26 AM EDT|Updated: 31 minutes ago
Brandon Lowe and his .395 on-base percentage over his past 10 games (71 points higher than his season-long percentage), will be in action for the Tampa Bay Rays versus the Cleveland Guardians and Xzavion Curry on September 3 at 4:10 PM ET.
He had a hitless performance in his previous game (0-for-3 with an RBI) against the Guardians.
Brandon Lowe Game Info & Props vs. the Guardians
- Game Day: Sunday, September 3, 2023
- Game Time: 4:10 PM ET
- Stadium: Progressive Field
- Guardians Starter: Xzavion Curry
- TV Channel: BSGL
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -250)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +325)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +160)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: -120)
Brandon Lowe At The Plate
- Lowe is batting .226 with 12 doubles, a triple, 17 home runs and 43 walks.
- Lowe has reached base via a hit in 53 games this season (of 91 played), and had multiple hits in 15 of those games.
- He has hit a home run in 18.7% of his games in 2023, and 4.6% of his trips to the plate.
- In 34.1% of his games this season, Lowe has had at least one RBI. He's picked up more than one in 17.6% and driven in three or more of his team's runs in six contests.
- In 36.3% of his games this season, he has scored at least once. And he's had 10 games with multiple runs (11.0%).
Brandon Lowe Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|43
|GP
|46
|.242
|AVG
|.212
|.337
|OBP
|.313
|.438
|SLG
|.424
|14
|XBH
|16
|8
|HR
|9
|31
|RBI
|25
|57/20
|K/BB
|43/23
|4
|SB
|2
Guardians Pitching Rankings
- The 8.1 strikeouts per nine innings put together by the Guardians pitching staff ranks 27th in MLB.
- The Guardians have a 3.85 team ERA that ranks fifth across all league pitching staffs.
- The Guardians surrender the fourth-fewest home runs in baseball (145 total, 1.1 per game).
- The Guardians are sending Curry (3-3) to the mound for his ninth start of the season. He is 3-3 with a 4.10 ERA and 55 strikeouts in 79 2/3 innings pitched.
- His most recent appearance came on Monday against the Minnesota Twins, when the right-hander threw two innings, surrendering six earned runs while giving up six hits.
- The 25-year-old has an ERA of 4.10, with 6.3 strikeouts per nine innings, in 33 games this season. Opposing hitters have a .260 batting average against him.
