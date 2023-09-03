Brandon Lowe and his .395 on-base percentage over his past 10 games (71 points higher than his season-long percentage), will be in action for the Tampa Bay Rays versus the Cleveland Guardians and Xzavion Curry on September 3 at 4:10 PM ET.

He had a hitless performance in his previous game (0-for-3 with an RBI) against the Guardians.

Brandon Lowe Game Info & Props vs. the Guardians

Game Day: Sunday, September 3, 2023

Sunday, September 3, 2023 Game Time: 4:10 PM ET

4:10 PM ET Stadium: Progressive Field

Watch this game on Fubo! Guardians Starter: Xzavion Curry

Xzavion Curry TV Channel: BSGL

BSGL Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -250)

Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -250) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +325)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +325) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +160)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +160) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: -120)

Brandon Lowe At The Plate

Lowe is batting .226 with 12 doubles, a triple, 17 home runs and 43 walks.

Lowe has reached base via a hit in 53 games this season (of 91 played), and had multiple hits in 15 of those games.

He has hit a home run in 18.7% of his games in 2023, and 4.6% of his trips to the plate.

In 34.1% of his games this season, Lowe has had at least one RBI. He's picked up more than one in 17.6% and driven in three or more of his team's runs in six contests.

In 36.3% of his games this season, he has scored at least once. And he's had 10 games with multiple runs (11.0%).

Brandon Lowe Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 43 GP 46 .242 AVG .212 .337 OBP .313 .438 SLG .424 14 XBH 16 8 HR 9 31 RBI 25 57/20 K/BB 43/23 4 SB 2

Guardians Pitching Rankings