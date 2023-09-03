The No. 5 LSU Tigers (0-0) and the No. 8 Florida State Seminoles (0-0) square off at Camping World Stadium in Orlando, Florida on Sunday, September 3, 2023.

Offensively, LSU ranked 28th in the FBS with 453.1 yards per game last season. Meanwhile, it ranked 42nd in total defense (354.6 yards allowed per contest). Florida State was a difficult matchup for opposing teams last season, as it ranked top-25 in both total offense (10th-best with 484.2 yards per game) and total defense (15th-best with 321.8 yards allowed per game) this season.

We dive into all of the details you need to know about this contest below, including how to watch on ABC.

Florida State vs. LSU Game Info

Date: Sunday, September 3, 2023

Sunday, September 3, 2023 Time: 7:30 PM ET

7:30 PM ET Channel: ABC

ABC

Orlando, Florida

Orlando, Florida Venue: Camping World Stadium

Florida State vs. LSU Key Statistics (2022)

Florida State LSU 484.2 (18th) Off. Yards Avg. (Rank) 453.1 (17th) 321.8 (19th) Def. Yards Avg. (Rank) 354.6 (77th) 214.1 (14th) Rush Yards Avg. (Rank) 183.8 (40th) 270.2 (26th) Pass Yards Avg. (Rank) 269.3 (29th) 14 (26th) Turnovers (Rank) 19 (74th) 16 (84th) Takeaways (Rank) 19 (51st)

Florida State Stats Leaders (2022)

Jordan Travis threw for an average of 247.2 yards passing per game and tossed 24 touchdowns last season. In addition, he tacked on 32.1 yards on the ground per game with seven rushing touchdowns.

Trey Benson racked up nine rushing touchdowns on 76.2 yards per game last season.

Treshaun Ward ran for seven touchdowns on 628 yards a year ago.

Johnny Wilson averaged 69.0 receiving yards and grabbed five receiving touchdowns over the course of the 2022 season.

Ontaria Wilson averaged 38.1 receiving yards on 3.5 targets per game in 2022, scoring four touchdowns.

Mycah Pittman grabbed 32 passes on his way to 330 receiving yards and three touchdowns a season ago.

LSU Stats Leaders (2022)

Last season Jayden Daniels recorded 2,913 passing yards (208.1 per game), a 68.6% completion percentage (266-for-388), 17 touchdowns, and only three interceptions. He also added 885 rushing yards on 186 carries with 11 rushing TDs (averaging 63.2 yards per game).

Josh Williams collected 536 rushing yards on 98 carries and six touchdowns last season.

Malik Nabers amassed 72 receptions for 1,017 yards and three touchdowns last year. He was targeted 99 times, and averaged 72.6 yards per game.

Kayshon Boutte produced last season, catching 48 passes for 538 yards and two touchdowns. He averaged 38.4 receiving yards per game.

Mason Taylor's stat line last season: 414 receiving yards, 38 catches, three touchdowns, on 54 targets.

