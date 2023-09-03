Isaac Paredes vs. Guardians Preview, Player Prop Bets - September 3
Published: Sep. 3, 2023 at 10:26 AM EDT|Updated: 33 minutes ago
The Tampa Bay Rays and Isaac Paredes, who went 1-for-5 last time in action, battle Xzavion Curry and the Cleveland Guardians at Progressive Field, Sunday at 4:10 PM ET.
In his most recent game he had a one-hit performance (1-for-5) against the Guardians.
Isaac Paredes Game Info & Props vs. the Guardians
- Game Day: Sunday, September 3, 2023
- Game Time: 4:10 PM ET
- Stadium: Progressive Field
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!
- Guardians Starter: Xzavion Curry
- TV Channel: BSGL
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -250)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +270)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +115)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: -105)
Looking to place a prop bet on Isaac Paredes? Check out what's available at BetMGM and use bonus code "GNPLAY" when you sign up with this link!
Discover More About This Game
|Rays Injury Report
|Rays vs Guardians Betting Trends & Stats
|Rays vs Guardians Player Props
|Rays vs Guardians Pitching Matchup
|How to Watch Rays vs Guardians
|Rays vs Guardians Odds
|Rays vs Guardians Prediction
Isaac Paredes At The Plate
- Paredes is batting .252 with 20 doubles, 27 home runs and 44 walks.
- Among qualifying hitters, he ranks 91st in batting average, while his on-base percentage ranks 33rd and he is 21st in slugging.
- Paredes has gotten a hit in 68 of 119 games this season (57.1%), with at least two hits on 27 occasions (22.7%).
- Looking at the 119 games he has played this season, he's hit a home run in 24 of them (20.2%), and in 5.7% of his trips to the dish.
- Paredes has an RBI in 49 of 119 games this year, with multiple RBI in 15 of them. He has also driven home three or more of his team's runs in nine contests.
- He has scored in 39.5% of his games this year, with two or more runs scored in 11.8%.
Ready to play FanDuel Daily Fantasy? Get in the game using our link.
Other Rays Players vs the Guardians
- Click Here for Josh Lowe
- Click Here for Taylor Walls
- Click Here for Luke Raley
- Click Here for Brandon Lowe
- Click Here for Yandy Díaz
- Click Here for Randy Arozarena
- Click Here for Rene Pinto
Isaac Paredes Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|57
|GP
|61
|.249
|AVG
|.256
|.347
|OBP
|.352
|.524
|SLG
|.475
|22
|XBH
|25
|15
|HR
|12
|43
|RBI
|41
|34/21
|K/BB
|48/23
|1
|SB
|0
Guardians Pitching Rankings
- The pitching staff for the Guardians has a collective 8.1 K/9, the fourth-worst in MLB.
- The Guardians' 3.85 team ERA ranks fifth among all MLB pitching staffs.
- Guardians pitchers combine to allow the fourth-fewest home runs in baseball (145 total, 1.1 per game).
- Curry gets the start for the Guardians, his ninth of the season. He is 3-3 with a 4.10 ERA and 55 strikeouts through 79 2/3 innings pitched.
- The righty's last appearance came on Monday against the Minnesota Twins, when he tossed two innings, surrendering six earned runs while giving up six hits.
- In 33 games this season, the 25-year-old has a 4.10 ERA and 6.3 strikeouts per nine innings, while allowing a batting average of .260 to his opponents.
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.