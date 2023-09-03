The Tampa Bay Rays and Isaac Paredes, who went 1-for-5 last time in action, battle Xzavion Curry and the Cleveland Guardians at Progressive Field, Sunday at 4:10 PM ET.

In his most recent game he had a one-hit performance (1-for-5) against the Guardians.

Isaac Paredes Game Info & Props vs. the Guardians

Game Day: Sunday, September 3, 2023

Sunday, September 3, 2023 Game Time: 4:10 PM ET

4:10 PM ET Stadium: Progressive Field

Progressive Field Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!

Watch this game on Fubo! Guardians Starter: Xzavion Curry

Xzavion Curry TV Channel: BSGL

BSGL Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -250)

Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -250) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +270)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +270) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +115)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +115) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: -105)

Discover More About This Game

Isaac Paredes At The Plate

Paredes is batting .252 with 20 doubles, 27 home runs and 44 walks.

Among qualifying hitters, he ranks 91st in batting average, while his on-base percentage ranks 33rd and he is 21st in slugging.

Paredes has gotten a hit in 68 of 119 games this season (57.1%), with at least two hits on 27 occasions (22.7%).

Looking at the 119 games he has played this season, he's hit a home run in 24 of them (20.2%), and in 5.7% of his trips to the dish.

Paredes has an RBI in 49 of 119 games this year, with multiple RBI in 15 of them. He has also driven home three or more of his team's runs in nine contests.

He has scored in 39.5% of his games this year, with two or more runs scored in 11.8%.

Other Rays Players vs the Guardians

Isaac Paredes Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 57 GP 61 .249 AVG .256 .347 OBP .352 .524 SLG .475 22 XBH 25 15 HR 12 43 RBI 41 34/21 K/BB 48/23 1 SB 0

Guardians Pitching Rankings