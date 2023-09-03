Josh Lowe vs. Guardians Preview, Player Prop Bets - September 3
Published: Sep. 3, 2023 at 10:26 AM EDT|Updated: 31 minutes ago
The Tampa Bay Rays, including Josh Lowe (.400 on-base percentage in past 10 games, 72 points above season-long percentage), take on starter Xzavion Curry and the Cleveland Guardians at Progressive Field, Sunday at 4:10 PM ET.
In his last game, he went 1-for-2 against the Guardians.
Josh Lowe Game Info & Props vs. the Guardians
- Game Day: Sunday, September 3, 2023
- Game Time: 4:10 PM ET
- Stadium: Progressive Field
- Guardians Starter: Xzavion Curry
- TV Channel: BSGL
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -227)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +425)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +170)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +110)
Josh Lowe At The Plate
- Lowe is hitting .285 with 23 doubles, two triples, 18 home runs and 24 walks.
- In 65.7% of his games this season (71 of 108), Lowe has picked up at least one hit, and in 31 of those games (28.7%) he recorded at least two.
- He has homered in 16.7% of his games this season, and 4.4% of his chances at the plate.
- In 45 games this year (41.7%), Lowe has picked up an RBI, and in 16 of those games (14.8%) he had more than one. He has also driven in three or more of his team's runs in seven contests.
- He has scored in 48 games this year (44.4%), including multiple runs in nine games.
Josh Lowe Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|49
|GP
|58
|.275
|AVG
|.293
|.295
|OBP
|.352
|.433
|SLG
|.553
|18
|XBH
|25
|4
|HR
|14
|21
|RBI
|50
|47/5
|K/BB
|57/19
|12
|SB
|15
Guardians Pitching Rankings
- The 8.1 strikeouts per nine innings put together by the Guardians pitching staff ranks 27th in the league.
- The Guardians have a 3.85 team ERA that ranks fifth among all league pitching staffs.
- Guardians pitchers combine to give up the fourth-fewest home runs in baseball (145 total, 1.1 per game).
- Curry gets the start for the Guardians, his ninth of the season. He is 3-3 with a 4.10 ERA and 55 strikeouts in 79 2/3 innings pitched.
- The righty last appeared on Monday against the Minnesota Twins, when he tossed two innings, allowing six earned runs while giving up six hits.
- The 25-year-old has a 4.10 ERA and 6.3 strikeouts per nine innings in 33 games this season, while giving up a batting average of .260 to opposing hitters.
