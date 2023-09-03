The Tampa Bay Rays, including Josh Lowe (.400 on-base percentage in past 10 games, 72 points above season-long percentage), take on starter Xzavion Curry and the Cleveland Guardians at Progressive Field, Sunday at 4:10 PM ET.

In his last game, he went 1-for-2 against the Guardians.

Josh Lowe Game Info & Props vs. the Guardians

  • Game Day: Sunday, September 3, 2023
  • Game Time: 4:10 PM ET
  • Stadium: Progressive Field
  • Guardians Starter: Xzavion Curry
  • TV Channel: BSGL
  • Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -227)
  • Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +425)
  • RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +170)
  • Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +110)

Josh Lowe At The Plate

  • Lowe is hitting .285 with 23 doubles, two triples, 18 home runs and 24 walks.
  • In 65.7% of his games this season (71 of 108), Lowe has picked up at least one hit, and in 31 of those games (28.7%) he recorded at least two.
  • He has homered in 16.7% of his games this season, and 4.4% of his chances at the plate.
  • In 45 games this year (41.7%), Lowe has picked up an RBI, and in 16 of those games (14.8%) he had more than one. He has also driven in three or more of his team's runs in seven contests.
  • He has scored in 48 games this year (44.4%), including multiple runs in nine games.

Josh Lowe Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away
49 GP 58
.275 AVG .293
.295 OBP .352
.433 SLG .553
18 XBH 25
4 HR 14
21 RBI 50
47/5 K/BB 57/19
12 SB 15

Guardians Pitching Rankings

  • The 8.1 strikeouts per nine innings put together by the Guardians pitching staff ranks 27th in the league.
  • The Guardians have a 3.85 team ERA that ranks fifth among all league pitching staffs.
  • Guardians pitchers combine to give up the fourth-fewest home runs in baseball (145 total, 1.1 per game).
  • Curry gets the start for the Guardians, his ninth of the season. He is 3-3 with a 4.10 ERA and 55 strikeouts in 79 2/3 innings pitched.
  • The righty last appeared on Monday against the Minnesota Twins, when he tossed two innings, allowing six earned runs while giving up six hits.
  • The 25-year-old has a 4.10 ERA and 6.3 strikeouts per nine innings in 33 games this season, while giving up a batting average of .260 to opposing hitters.
