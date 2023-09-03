The Tampa Bay Rays, including Josh Lowe (.400 on-base percentage in past 10 games, 72 points above season-long percentage), take on starter Xzavion Curry and the Cleveland Guardians at Progressive Field, Sunday at 4:10 PM ET.

In his last game, he went 1-for-2 against the Guardians.

Josh Lowe Game Info & Props vs. the Guardians

Game Day: Sunday, September 3, 2023

Sunday, September 3, 2023 Game Time: 4:10 PM ET

4:10 PM ET Stadium: Progressive Field

Guardians Starter: Xzavion Curry

Xzavion Curry TV Channel: BSGL

BSGL Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -227)

Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -227) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +425)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +425) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +170)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +170) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +110)

Josh Lowe At The Plate

Lowe is hitting .285 with 23 doubles, two triples, 18 home runs and 24 walks.

In 65.7% of his games this season (71 of 108), Lowe has picked up at least one hit, and in 31 of those games (28.7%) he recorded at least two.

He has homered in 16.7% of his games this season, and 4.4% of his chances at the plate.

In 45 games this year (41.7%), Lowe has picked up an RBI, and in 16 of those games (14.8%) he had more than one. He has also driven in three or more of his team's runs in seven contests.

He has scored in 48 games this year (44.4%), including multiple runs in nine games.

Josh Lowe Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 49 GP 58 .275 AVG .293 .295 OBP .352 .433 SLG .553 18 XBH 25 4 HR 14 21 RBI 50 47/5 K/BB 57/19 12 SB 15

