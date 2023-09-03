Luke Raley vs. Guardians Preview, Player Prop Bets - September 3
Luke Raley, with a slugging percentage of .389 in his past 10 games -- including one home run -- will be in action for the Tampa Bay Rays versus the Cleveland Guardians, with Xzavion Curry on the hill, September 3 at 4:10 PM ET.
In his previous game, he went 1-for-4 against the Guardians.
Luke Raley Game Info & Props vs. the Guardians
- Game Day: Sunday, September 3, 2023
- Game Time: 4:10 PM ET
- Stadium: Progressive Field
- Guardians Starter: Xzavion Curry
- TV Channel: BSGL
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -200)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +310)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +145)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +105)
Luke Raley At The Plate
- Raley is hitting .253 with 21 doubles, three triples, 18 home runs and 25 walks.
- In 57.7% of his 104 games this season, Raley has picked up at least one hit. He's also had 21 multi-hit games.
- He has gone deep in 15.4% of his games in 2023, and 4.9% of his trips to the plate.
- Raley has driven in a run in 32 games this season (30.8%), including 11 games with more than one RBI (10.6%). He has also driven in three or more of his team's runs in three contests.
- He has scored a run in 40 games this year, with multiple runs 13 times.
Luke Raley Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|51
|GP
|52
|.229
|AVG
|.272
|.323
|OBP
|.338
|.500
|SLG
|.506
|22
|XBH
|20
|7
|HR
|11
|17
|RBI
|29
|52/13
|K/BB
|64/12
|7
|SB
|6
Guardians Pitching Rankings
- The Guardians pitching staff ranks 27th in the league with a collective 8.1 strikeouts per nine innings.
- The Guardians have the fifth-ranked team ERA across all league pitching staffs (3.85).
- The Guardians allow the fourth-fewest home runs in baseball (145 total, 1.1 per game).
- Curry (3-3 with a 4.10 ERA and 55 strikeouts in 79 2/3 innings pitched) makes the start for the Guardians, his ninth of the season.
- The right-hander's last time out came on Monday against the Minnesota Twins, when he went two innings, surrendering six earned runs while giving up six hits.
- The 25-year-old has an ERA of 4.10, with 6.3 strikeouts per nine innings, in 33 games this season. Opponents are batting .260 against him.
