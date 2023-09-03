Luke Raley, with a slugging percentage of .389 in his past 10 games -- including one home run -- will be in action for the Tampa Bay Rays versus the Cleveland Guardians, with Xzavion Curry on the hill, September 3 at 4:10 PM ET.

In his previous game, he went 1-for-4 against the Guardians.

Luke Raley Game Info & Props vs. the Guardians

Game Day: Sunday, September 3, 2023

Game Time: 4:10 PM ET

4:10 PM ET Stadium: Progressive Field

Guardians Starter: Xzavion Curry

TV Channel: BSGL

BSGL Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -200)

Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -200) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +310)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +310) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +145)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +145) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +105)

Luke Raley At The Plate

Raley is hitting .253 with 21 doubles, three triples, 18 home runs and 25 walks.

In 57.7% of his 104 games this season, Raley has picked up at least one hit. He's also had 21 multi-hit games.

He has gone deep in 15.4% of his games in 2023, and 4.9% of his trips to the plate.

Raley has driven in a run in 32 games this season (30.8%), including 11 games with more than one RBI (10.6%). He has also driven in three or more of his team's runs in three contests.

He has scored a run in 40 games this year, with multiple runs 13 times.

Luke Raley Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 51 GP 52 .229 AVG .272 .323 OBP .338 .500 SLG .506 22 XBH 20 7 HR 11 17 RBI 29 52/13 K/BB 64/12 7 SB 6

