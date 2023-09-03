The Tampa Bay Rays, including Randy Arozarena (.478 on-base percentage in past 10 games, 104 points above season-long percentage), take on starting pitcher Xzavion Curry and the Cleveland Guardians at Progressive Field, Sunday at 4:10 PM ET.

In his last game he had a one-hit showing (1-for-5) against the Guardians.

Randy Arozarena Game Info & Props vs. the Guardians

Game Day: Sunday, September 3, 2023

Game Time: 4:10 PM ET

Stadium: Progressive Field

Guardians Starter: Xzavion Curry

TV Channel: BSGL

BSGL Hits Prop: Over/under 1.5 hits (Over odds: +185)

Over/under 1.5 hits (Over odds: +185) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +310)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +310) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +140)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +140) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: -118)

Randy Arozarena At The Plate

Arozarena has 15 doubles, two triples, 21 home runs and 69 walks while hitting .263.

He ranks 65th in batting average, 11th in on base percentage, and 75th in slugging among the qualified hitters in MLB.

Arozarena is batting .333 with one homer during his last games and is riding a six-game hitting streak.

In 82 of 130 games this season (63.1%) Arozarena has had a hit, and in 34 of those games he had more than one (26.2%).

He has hit a home run in 15.4% of his games in 2023 (20 of 130), and 3.7% of his trips to the plate.

In 47 games this season (36.2%), Arozarena has picked up an RBI, and in 18 of those games (13.8%) he had two or more. He has also driven in three or more of his team's runs in eight contests.

In 50.8% of his games this season (66 of 130), he has scored, and in 17 of those games (13.1%) he has scored more than once.

Other Rays Players vs the Guardians

Randy Arozarena Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 66 GP 64 .268 AVG .257 .385 OBP .363 .442 SLG .432 19 XBH 19 10 HR 11 41 RBI 37 60/32 K/BB 72/37 14 SB 6

