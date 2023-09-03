Randy Arozarena vs. Guardians Preview, Player Prop Bets - September 3
Published: Sep. 3, 2023 at 10:27 AM EDT|Updated: 31 minutes ago
The Tampa Bay Rays, including Randy Arozarena (.478 on-base percentage in past 10 games, 104 points above season-long percentage), take on starting pitcher Xzavion Curry and the Cleveland Guardians at Progressive Field, Sunday at 4:10 PM ET.
In his last game he had a one-hit showing (1-for-5) against the Guardians.
Randy Arozarena Game Info & Props vs. the Guardians
- Game Day: Sunday, September 3, 2023
- Game Time: 4:10 PM ET
- Stadium: Progressive Field
- Guardians Starter: Xzavion Curry
- TV Channel: BSGL
- Hits Prop: Over/under 1.5 hits (Over odds: +185)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +310)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +140)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: -118)
Randy Arozarena At The Plate
- Arozarena has 15 doubles, two triples, 21 home runs and 69 walks while hitting .263.
- He ranks 65th in batting average, 11th in on base percentage, and 75th in slugging among the qualified hitters in MLB.
- Arozarena is batting .333 with one homer during his last games and is riding a six-game hitting streak.
- In 82 of 130 games this season (63.1%) Arozarena has had a hit, and in 34 of those games he had more than one (26.2%).
- He has hit a home run in 15.4% of his games in 2023 (20 of 130), and 3.7% of his trips to the plate.
- In 47 games this season (36.2%), Arozarena has picked up an RBI, and in 18 of those games (13.8%) he had two or more. He has also driven in three or more of his team's runs in eight contests.
- In 50.8% of his games this season (66 of 130), he has scored, and in 17 of those games (13.1%) he has scored more than once.
Randy Arozarena Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|66
|GP
|64
|.268
|AVG
|.257
|.385
|OBP
|.363
|.442
|SLG
|.432
|19
|XBH
|19
|10
|HR
|11
|41
|RBI
|37
|60/32
|K/BB
|72/37
|14
|SB
|6
Guardians Pitching Rankings
- The 8.1 strikeouts per nine innings put together by the Guardians pitching staff ranks 27th in MLB.
- The Guardians have the fifth-ranked team ERA across all MLB pitching staffs (3.85).
- The Guardians give up the fourth-fewest home runs in baseball (145 total, 1.1 per game).
- Curry makes the start for the Guardians, his ninth of the season. He is 3-3 with a 4.10 ERA and 55 strikeouts in 79 2/3 innings pitched.
- The right-hander last appeared on Monday against the Minnesota Twins, when he tossed two innings, allowing six earned runs while giving up six hits.
- The 25-year-old has an ERA of 4.10, with 6.3 strikeouts per nine innings, in 33 games this season. Opponents have a .260 batting average against him.
