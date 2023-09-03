Rays vs. Guardians Predictions & Picks: Odds, Moneyline, Spread - September 3
Sunday's game at Progressive Field has the Tampa Bay Rays (82-54) matching up with the Cleveland Guardians (66-70) at 4:10 PM ET (on September 3). Our computer prediction projects a close 5-4 win for the Rays, so expect a tight matchup.
The probable starters are Taj Bradley (5-7) for the Rays and Xzavion Curry (3-3) for the Guardians.
Rays vs. Guardians Game Info & Odds
- When: Sunday, September 3, 2023 at 4:10 PM ET
- Where: Progressive Field in Cleveland, Ohio
- How to Watch on TV: BSGL
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!
Rays vs. Guardians Score Prediction
Our pick for this matchup is Rays 5, Guardians 4.
Total Prediction for Rays vs. Guardians
- Total Prediction: Under 9.5 runs
Discover More About This Game
Rays Performance Insights
- In nine games over the last 10 matchups when favored by oddsmakers, the Rays have a record of 6-3.
- In its last 10 games with a total, Tampa Bay and its opponents are 6-4-0 when it comes to hitting the over.
- The Rays did not cover its most recent game with a spread.
- This season, the Rays have been favored 109 times and won 71, or 65.1%, of those games.
- Tampa Bay has entered 76 games this season favored by -145 or more and is 53-23 in those contests.
- The implied probability of a win from the Rays, based on the moneyline, is 59.2%.
- Tampa Bay has scored the fourth-most runs in the majors this season with 726.
- The Rays' 3.83 team ERA ranks fourth among all league pitching staffs.
Rays Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Pitching Matchup
|August 27
|Yankees
|W 7-4
|Zack Littell vs Carlos Rodón
|August 29
|@ Marlins
|W 11-2
|Aaron Civale vs Sandy Alcantara
|August 30
|@ Marlins
|W 3-0
|Zach Eflin vs Jesús Luzardo
|September 1
|@ Guardians
|L 3-2
|Tyler Glasnow vs Cal Quantrill
|September 2
|@ Guardians
|L 7-6
|Zack Littell vs Logan Allen
|September 3
|@ Guardians
|-
|Taj Bradley vs Xzavion Curry
|September 4
|Red Sox
|-
|Aaron Civale vs Brayan Bello
|September 5
|Red Sox
|-
|Zach Eflin vs Kutter Crawford
|September 6
|Red Sox
|-
|Tyler Glasnow vs James Paxton
|September 7
|Mariners
|-
|Zack Littell vs Luis Castillo
|September 8
|Mariners
|-
|TBA vs George Kirby
