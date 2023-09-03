Randy Arozarena and Jose Ramirez will be among the star attractions when the Tampa Bay Rays face the Cleveland Guardians on Sunday at 4:10 PM ET, at Progressive Field.

The Guardians are listed as +120 moneyline underdogs for this matchup with the favorite Rays (-145). The over/under is 9 runs for the matchup.

Rays vs. Guardians Odds & Info

Date: Sunday, September 3, 2023

Sunday, September 3, 2023 Time: 4:10 PM ET

4:10 PM ET TV: BSGL

BSGL Location: Cleveland, Ohio

Cleveland, Ohio Venue: Progressive Field

Favorite Favorite Moneyline Underdog Moneyline Total Over Total Odds Under Total Odds Run Line Favorite Run Line Odds Underdog Run Line Odds Rays -145 +120 9 +100 -120 - - -

Rays Recent Betting Performance

The Rays have played as the favorite in nine of their past 10 games and have won six of those contests.

In their last 10 games with a total, the Rays and their opponents have combined to hit the over six times.

In their last game with a spread, the Rays failed to cover.

Rays Betting Records & Stats

The Rays have been favored on the moneyline 109 total times this season. They've gone 71-38 in those games.

When it has played as moneyline favorites with odds of -145 or shorter, Tampa Bay has gone 53-23 (69.7%).

Based on this game's moneyline, the Rays have an implied win probability of 59.2%.

Tampa Bay has combined with opponents to go over the total 73 times this season for a 73-59-4 record against the over/under.

The Rays have covered 55.6% of their games this season, going 10-8-0 against the spread.

Rays Splits

Home Away Day Night Vs. Starting RHP Vs. Starting LHP 45-23 37-31 33-23 49-31 62-46 20-8

