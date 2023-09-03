How to Watch the Rays vs. Guardians Game: Streaming & TV Channel Info for September 3
The Cleveland Guardians and Jose Ramirez hit the field at Progressive Field against Yandy Diaz and the Tampa Bay Rays on Sunday.
Rays vs. Guardians Live Stream, TV Channel and Game Info:
- Date: Sunday, September 3, 2023
- Time: 4:10 PM ET
- TV Channel: BSGL
- Location: Cleveland, Ohio
- Venue: Progressive Field
- Location: Cleveland, Ohio
Rays Batting & Pitching Performance
- The Rays rank third-best in baseball with 197 total home runs.
- Tampa Bay is fourth in baseball with a .447 slugging percentage.
- The Rays are fourth in the majors with a .260 batting average.
- Tampa Bay scores the fourth-most runs in baseball (726 total, 5.3 per game).
- The Rays are fourth in baseball with a .331 on-base percentage.
- The Rays' 8.7 strikeouts per game rank 18th in the majors.
- Tampa Bay's pitching staff is seventh in the majors with a collective 9.1 strikeouts per nine innings.
- Tampa Bay has a 3.83 team ERA that ranks fourth among all MLB pitching staffs.
- Rays pitchers combine for the No. 2 WHIP in MLB (1.184).
Rays Probable Starting Pitcher
- Taj Bradley gets the start for the Rays, his 17th of the season. He is 5-7 with a 5.54 ERA and 99 strikeouts in 74 2/3 innings pitched.
- His most recent time out was on Saturday, July 29 against the Houston Astros, when the righty threw 3 1/3 innings, surrendering five earned runs while giving up three hits.
- Bradley has collected one quality start this season.
- Bradley has put together 10 starts this year in which he pitched five or more innings.
- He has had two appearances this season in which he held his opponents to zero earned runs.
Rays Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Home/Away
|Rays Starter
|Opponent Starter
|8/27/2023
|Yankees
|W 7-4
|Home
|Zack Littell
|Carlos Rodón
|8/29/2023
|Marlins
|W 11-2
|Away
|Aaron Civale
|Sandy Alcantara
|8/30/2023
|Marlins
|W 3-0
|Away
|Zach Eflin
|Jesús Luzardo
|9/1/2023
|Guardians
|L 3-2
|Away
|Tyler Glasnow
|Cal Quantrill
|9/2/2023
|Guardians
|L 7-6
|Away
|Zack Littell
|Logan Allen
|9/3/2023
|Guardians
|-
|Away
|Taj Bradley
|Xzavion Curry
|9/4/2023
|Red Sox
|-
|Home
|Aaron Civale
|Brayan Bello
|9/5/2023
|Red Sox
|-
|Home
|Zach Eflin
|Kutter Crawford
|9/6/2023
|Red Sox
|-
|Home
|Tyler Glasnow
|James Paxton
|9/7/2023
|Mariners
|-
|Home
|Zack Littell
|Luis Castillo
|9/8/2023
|Mariners
|-
|Home
|-
|George Kirby
