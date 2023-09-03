The Cleveland Guardians and Jose Ramirez hit the field at Progressive Field against Yandy Diaz and the Tampa Bay Rays on Sunday.

Rays vs. Guardians Live Stream, TV Channel and Game Info:

Date: Sunday, September 3, 2023

Sunday, September 3, 2023 Time: 4:10 PM ET

4:10 PM ET TV Channel: BSGL

BSGL Location: Cleveland, Ohio

Cleveland, Ohio Venue: Progressive Field

Rays Batting & Pitching Performance

The Rays rank third-best in baseball with 197 total home runs.

Tampa Bay is fourth in baseball with a .447 slugging percentage.

The Rays are fourth in the majors with a .260 batting average.

Tampa Bay scores the fourth-most runs in baseball (726 total, 5.3 per game).

The Rays are fourth in baseball with a .331 on-base percentage.

The Rays' 8.7 strikeouts per game rank 18th in the majors.

Tampa Bay's pitching staff is seventh in the majors with a collective 9.1 strikeouts per nine innings.

Tampa Bay has a 3.83 team ERA that ranks fourth among all MLB pitching staffs.

Rays pitchers combine for the No. 2 WHIP in MLB (1.184).

Rays Probable Starting Pitcher

Taj Bradley gets the start for the Rays, his 17th of the season. He is 5-7 with a 5.54 ERA and 99 strikeouts in 74 2/3 innings pitched.

His most recent time out was on Saturday, July 29 against the Houston Astros, when the righty threw 3 1/3 innings, surrendering five earned runs while giving up three hits.

Bradley has collected one quality start this season.

Bradley has put together 10 starts this year in which he pitched five or more innings.

He has had two appearances this season in which he held his opponents to zero earned runs.

Rays Schedule

Date Opponent Score Home/Away Rays Starter Opponent Starter 8/27/2023 Yankees W 7-4 Home Zack Littell Carlos Rodón 8/29/2023 Marlins W 11-2 Away Aaron Civale Sandy Alcantara 8/30/2023 Marlins W 3-0 Away Zach Eflin Jesús Luzardo 9/1/2023 Guardians L 3-2 Away Tyler Glasnow Cal Quantrill 9/2/2023 Guardians L 7-6 Away Zack Littell Logan Allen 9/3/2023 Guardians - Away Taj Bradley Xzavion Curry 9/4/2023 Red Sox - Home Aaron Civale Brayan Bello 9/5/2023 Red Sox - Home Zach Eflin Kutter Crawford 9/6/2023 Red Sox - Home Tyler Glasnow James Paxton 9/7/2023 Mariners - Home Zack Littell Luis Castillo 9/8/2023 Mariners - Home - George Kirby

