As they try to secure the series sweep, Jose Ramirez and the Cleveland Guardians (66-70) will take on Yandy Diaz and the Tampa Bay Rays (82-54) at Progressive Field on Sunday, September 3. First pitch is scheduled for 4:10 PM ET.

The favored Rays have -145 moneyline odds to win against the underdog Guardians, who are listed at +120. The total for the matchup is listed at 9.5 runs.

Rays vs. Guardians Time and TV Channel

Date: Sunday, September 3, 2023

Progressive Field Probable Pitchers: Taj Bradley - TB (5-7, 5.54 ERA) vs Xzavion Curry - CLE (3-3, 4.10 ERA)

Rays vs. Guardians Betting Odds, Run Line and Total

Take a look at the odds, run line and over/under for this matchup available at multiple sportsbooks.

Discover More About This Game

Rays vs. Guardians Betting Trends and Insights

This season, the Rays have won 71 out of the 109 games, or 65.1%, in which they've been favored.

The Rays have gone 53-23 when playing as moneyline favorites with odds of -145 or shorter (69.7% winning percentage).

Bookmakers have implied with the moneyline set for this matchup that Tampa Bay has a 59.2% chance to win.

The Rays were favored on the moneyline in nine of their last 10 games, and they finished 6-3 in those matchups.

In its last 10 outings (all had set totals), Tampa Bay combined with its opponents to hit the over on the total six times.

The Guardians have been victorious in 28, or 43.8%, of the 64 contests they have been chosen as underdogs in this season.

The Guardians have a mark of 10-19 in contests where bookmakers favor them by +120 or worse on the moneyline.

In 10 games as underdogs over the last 10 matchups, the Guardians have a record of 7-3.

Cleveland and its opponents have combined to hit the over six times in the last 10 games with a total.

Rays vs. Guardians Player Props

Hits O/U Total Bases O/U HR O/U RBI O/U Brandon Lowe 0.5 (-250) 1.5 (+100) 0.5 (+320) 0.5 (+160) Yandy Díaz 1.5 (+130) 1.5 (-143) 0.5 (+280) 0.5 (+140) Josh Lowe 0.5 (-227) 1.5 (+120) 0.5 (+425) 0.5 (+170) Randy Arozarena 1.5 (+185) 1.5 (-111) 0.5 (+310) 0.5 (+140) Isaac Paredes 0.5 (-250) 1.5 (-105) 0.5 (+270) 0.5 (+115)

Rays Futures Odds

Odds MLB Rank AL East Rank Win World Series +1100 6th 2nd Win AL East +185 - 2nd

