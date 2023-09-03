Top Player Prop Bets for Rays vs. Guardians on September 3, 2023
Published: Sep. 3, 2023 at 8:51 AM EDT|Updated: 54 minutes ago
You can wager on player prop bet odds for Yandy Diaz, Jose Ramirez and others on the Tampa Bay Rays and Cleveland Guardians heading into their matchup at 4:10 PM ET on Sunday at Progressive Field.
Rays vs. Guardians Game Info
- When: Sunday, September 3, 2023 at 4:10 PM ET
- Where: Progressive Field in Cleveland, Ohio
- How to Watch on TV: BSGL
MLB Props Today: Tampa Bay Rays
Yandy Díaz Props
- Hits Prop: Over/Under 1.5 (Over Odds: +135)
- Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -141)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +310)
- RBI Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +145)
Diaz Stats
- Diaz has put up 145 hits with 28 doubles, 18 home runs and 51 walks. He has driven in 67 runs.
- He has a slash line of .322/.398/.504 so far this season.
Diaz Recent Games
|Opponent
|Date
|H/AB
|R
|HR
|RBI
|TB
|at Guardians
|Sep. 2
|1-for-5
|1
|1
|1
|4
|at Guardians
|Sep. 1
|0-for-4
|0
|0
|0
|0
|at Marlins
|Aug. 30
|1-for-4
|0
|0
|0
|2
|at Marlins
|Aug. 29
|2-for-5
|1
|0
|0
|2
|vs. Yankees
|Aug. 25
|1-for-3
|1
|1
|1
|4
Randy Arozarena Props
- Hits Prop: Over/Under 1.5 (Over Odds: +190)
- Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -115)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +330)
- RBI Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +140)
Arozarena Stats
- Randy Arozarena has 124 hits with 15 doubles, two triples, 21 home runs and 69 walks. He has driven in 78 runs with 20 stolen bases.
- He's slashed .263/.374/.436 on the season.
- Arozarena has picked up a hit in six straight games. During his last 10 games he is batting .314 with two doubles, two home runs, eight walks and eight RBI.
Arozarena Recent Games
|Opponent
|Date
|H/AB
|R
|HR
|RBI
|TB
|SB
|at Guardians
|Sep. 2
|1-for-5
|0
|0
|0
|1
|0
|at Guardians
|Sep. 1
|1-for-3
|0
|0
|1
|2
|0
|at Marlins
|Aug. 30
|1-for-3
|0
|0
|2
|1
|2
|at Marlins
|Aug. 29
|1-for-3
|2
|1
|2
|4
|0
|vs. Yankees
|Aug. 27
|2-for-4
|3
|0
|0
|2
|3
MLB Props Today: Cleveland Guardians
José Ramírez Props
- Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +110)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +500)
- RBI Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +170)
Ramírez Stats
- Ramirez has recorded 138 hits with 31 doubles, four triples, 21 home runs and 60 walks. He has driven in 71 runs with 22 stolen bases.
- He's slashing .272/.346/.472 so far this season.
Ramírez Recent Games
|Opponent
|Date
|H/AB
|R
|HR
|RBI
|TB
|SB
|vs. Rays
|Sep. 2
|0-for-5
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|vs. Rays
|Sep. 1
|1-for-4
|0
|0
|0
|1
|0
|at Twins
|Aug. 30
|0-for-3
|1
|0
|0
|0
|1
|at Twins
|Aug. 29
|2-for-5
|1
|0
|0
|3
|0
|at Twins
|Aug. 28
|0-for-4
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
Steven Kwan Props
- Hits Prop: Over/Under 1.5 (Over Odds: +150)
- Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +110)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +1100)
- RBI Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +210)
Kwan Stats
- Steven Kwan has 147 hits with 30 doubles, six triples, five home runs, 52 walks and 47 RBI. He's also stolen 16 bases.
- He's slashing .272/.337/.378 so far this season.
- Kwan has picked up at least one hit in five straight games. During his last five outings he is batting .391 with two doubles and four RBI.
Kwan Recent Games
|Opponent
|Date
|H/AB
|R
|HR
|RBI
|TB
|SB
|vs. Rays
|Sep. 2
|2-for-5
|1
|0
|2
|2
|0
|vs. Rays
|Sep. 1
|1-for-4
|0
|0
|0
|1
|1
|at Twins
|Aug. 30
|2-for-5
|0
|0
|1
|3
|0
|at Twins
|Aug. 29
|3-for-5
|0
|0
|0
|3
|0
|at Twins
|Aug. 28
|1-for-4
|0
|0
|1
|2
|0
