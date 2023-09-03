On Sunday, Rene Pinto (.296 batting average in his past 10 games, with two doubles, a home run, two walks and five RBI) and the Tampa Bay Rays play the Cleveland Guardians, whose starting pitcher will be Xzavion Curry. First pitch is at 4:10 PM ET.

In his last game, he racked up two hits (going 2-for-3 with a double and an RBI) against the Guardians.

Rene Pinto Game Info & Props vs. the Guardians

  • Game Day: Sunday, September 3, 2023
  • Game Time: 4:10 PM ET
  • Stadium: Progressive Field
  • Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!
  • Guardians Starter: Xzavion Curry
  • TV Channel: BSGL
  • Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -149)
  • Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +450)
  • RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +200)
  • Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +155)

Looking to place a prop bet on Rene Pinto? Check out what's available at BetMGM and use bonus code "GNPLAY" when you sign up with this link!

Explore More About This Game

Rene Pinto At The Plate

  • Pinto is hitting .295 with two doubles, a home run and two walks.
  • Pinto has recorded a hit in eight of 17 games this year (47.1%), including four multi-hit games (23.5%).
  • He has gone deep in one game this season.
  • In three games this season (17.6%), Pinto has picked up an RBI, including two games with multiple runs batted in.
  • He has scored a run in two games this season, but just a single run each time.

Ready to play FanDuel Daily Fantasy? Get in the game using our link.

Other Rays Players vs the Guardians

Rene Pinto Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away
6 GP 10
.063 AVG .429
.118 OBP .448
.063 SLG .607
0 XBH 3
0 HR 1
0 RBI 5
7/1 K/BB 6/1
0 SB 0

Guardians Pitching Rankings

  • The pitching staff for the Guardians has a collective 8.1 K/9, the fourth-worst in the league.
  • The Guardians have a 3.85 team ERA that ranks fifth across all league pitching staffs.
  • Guardians pitchers combine to surrender 145 home runs (1.1 per game), the fourth-fewest in the league.
  • Curry makes the start for the Guardians, his ninth of the season. He is 3-3 with a 4.10 ERA and 55 strikeouts in 79 2/3 innings pitched.
  • In his most recent appearance on Monday against the Minnesota Twins, the righty threw two innings, allowing six earned runs while surrendering six hits.
  • The 25-year-old has an ERA of 4.10, with 6.3 strikeouts per nine innings, in 33 games this season. Opponents are batting .260 against him.
Not all offers available in all states, please visit sportsbook websites for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.

© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.