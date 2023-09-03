On Sunday, Rene Pinto (.296 batting average in his past 10 games, with two doubles, a home run, two walks and five RBI) and the Tampa Bay Rays play the Cleveland Guardians, whose starting pitcher will be Xzavion Curry. First pitch is at 4:10 PM ET.

In his last game, he racked up two hits (going 2-for-3 with a double and an RBI) against the Guardians.

Rene Pinto Game Info & Props vs. the Guardians

Game Day: Sunday, September 3, 2023

Sunday, September 3, 2023 Game Time: 4:10 PM ET

4:10 PM ET Stadium: Progressive Field

Watch this game on Fubo! Guardians Starter: Xzavion Curry

Xzavion Curry TV Channel: BSGL

BSGL Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -149)

Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -149) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +450)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +450) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +200)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +200) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +155)

Rene Pinto At The Plate

Pinto is hitting .295 with two doubles, a home run and two walks.

Pinto has recorded a hit in eight of 17 games this year (47.1%), including four multi-hit games (23.5%).

He has gone deep in one game this season.

In three games this season (17.6%), Pinto has picked up an RBI, including two games with multiple runs batted in.

He has scored a run in two games this season, but just a single run each time.

Rene Pinto Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 6 GP 10 .063 AVG .429 .118 OBP .448 .063 SLG .607 0 XBH 3 0 HR 1 0 RBI 5 7/1 K/BB 6/1 0 SB 0

