The Tampa Bay Rays, including Taylor Walls (.250 slugging percentage in past 10 games, including zero home run), take on starter Xzavion Curry and the Cleveland Guardians at Progressive Field, Sunday at 4:10 PM ET.

In his last appearance, he went 1-for-4 against the Guardians.

Taylor Walls Game Info & Props vs. the Guardians

Game Day: Sunday, September 3, 2023

Game Time: 4:10 PM ET

Stadium: Progressive Field

Guardians Starter: Xzavion Curry

TV Channel: BSGL

BSGL Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -189)

Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -189) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +625)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +625) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +220)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +220) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +120)

Taylor Walls At The Plate

Walls is hitting .211 with 11 doubles, two triples, seven home runs and 36 walks.

Walls has gotten a hit in 39 of 76 games this season (51.3%), with multiple hits on eight occasions (10.5%).

Looking at the 76 games he has played this year, he's went deep in six of them (7.9%), and in 2.5% of his trips to the plate.

Walls has an RBI in 19 of 76 games this season, with multiple RBI in four of them. He has also driven in three or more of his team's runs in two contests.

He has scored in 42.1% of his games this season (32 of 76), with two or more runs nine times (11.8%).

Taylor Walls Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 37 GP 39 .196 AVG .224 .333 OBP .297 .277 SLG .425 7 XBH 13 1 HR 6 8 RBI 19 36/22 K/BB 35/14 10 SB 10

