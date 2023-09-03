Taylor Walls vs. Guardians Preview, Player Prop Bets - September 3
Published: Sep. 3, 2023 at 10:26 AM EDT|Updated: 32 minutes ago
The Tampa Bay Rays, including Taylor Walls (.250 slugging percentage in past 10 games, including zero home run), take on starter Xzavion Curry and the Cleveland Guardians at Progressive Field, Sunday at 4:10 PM ET.
In his last appearance, he went 1-for-4 against the Guardians.
Taylor Walls Game Info & Props vs. the Guardians
- Game Day: Sunday, September 3, 2023
- Game Time: 4:10 PM ET
- Stadium: Progressive Field
- Guardians Starter: Xzavion Curry
- TV Channel: BSGL
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -189)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +625)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +220)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +120)
Taylor Walls At The Plate
- Walls is hitting .211 with 11 doubles, two triples, seven home runs and 36 walks.
- Walls has gotten a hit in 39 of 76 games this season (51.3%), with multiple hits on eight occasions (10.5%).
- Looking at the 76 games he has played this year, he's went deep in six of them (7.9%), and in 2.5% of his trips to the plate.
- Walls has an RBI in 19 of 76 games this season, with multiple RBI in four of them. He has also driven in three or more of his team's runs in two contests.
- He has scored in 42.1% of his games this season (32 of 76), with two or more runs nine times (11.8%).
Other Rays Players vs the Guardians
Taylor Walls Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|37
|GP
|39
|.196
|AVG
|.224
|.333
|OBP
|.297
|.277
|SLG
|.425
|7
|XBH
|13
|1
|HR
|6
|8
|RBI
|19
|36/22
|K/BB
|35/14
|10
|SB
|10
Guardians Pitching Rankings
- The pitching staff for the Guardians has a collective 8.1 K/9, the fourth-worst in MLB.
- The Guardians have a 3.85 team ERA that ranks fifth among all MLB pitching staffs.
- Guardians pitchers combine to surrender 145 home runs (1.1 per game), the fourth-fewest in baseball.
- Curry makes the start for the Guardians, his ninth of the season. He is 3-3 with a 4.10 ERA and 55 strikeouts through 79 2/3 innings pitched.
- In his most recent appearance on Monday, the right-hander threw two innings against the Minnesota Twins, allowing six earned runs while surrendering six hits.
- The 25-year-old has an ERA of 4.10, with 6.3 strikeouts per nine innings, in 33 games this season. Opponents are batting .260 against him.
