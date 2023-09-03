Yandy Diaz -- batting .326 with two doubles, two home runs, three walks and seven RBI in his past 10 games -- will be in action for the Tampa Bay Rays versus the Cleveland Guardians, with Xzavion Curry on the hill, on September 3 at 4:10 PM ET.

In his previous game, he notched a home run while going 1-for-5 against the Guardians.

Yandy Díaz Game Info & Props vs. the Guardians

Game Day: Sunday, September 3, 2023

Sunday, September 3, 2023 Game Time: 4:10 PM ET

4:10 PM ET Stadium: Progressive Field

Guardians Starter: Xzavion Curry

Xzavion Curry TV Channel: BSGL

BSGL Hits Prop: Over/under 1.5 hits (Over odds: +130)

Over/under 1.5 hits (Over odds: +130) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +290)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +290) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +140)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +140) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: -143)

Yandy Díaz At The Plate

Diaz has 145 hits and an OBP of .398 to go with a slugging percentage of .504. All three of those stats lead Tampa Bay hitters this season.

Among the qualified hitters, he ranks fifth in batting average, while his on-base percentage ranks seventh and he is 18th in slugging.

Diaz has had a hit in 82 of 115 games this season (71.3%), including multiple hits 45 times (39.1%).

Looking at the 115 games he has played this year, he's went deep in 18 of them (15.7%), and in 3.5% of his trips to the dish.

Diaz has picked up an RBI in 37.4% of his games this season, with more than one RBI in 13.0% of his games. He has also driven in three or more runs in seven contests.

In 53.0% of his games this season (61 of 115), he has scored, and in 15 of those games (13.0%) he has scored more than once.

Other Rays Players vs the Guardians

Yandy Díaz Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 57 GP 57 .355 AVG .291 .428 OBP .369 .550 SLG .461 23 XBH 23 10 HR 8 39 RBI 28 40/25 K/BB 42/26 0 SB 0

