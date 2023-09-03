Yandy Díaz vs. Guardians Preview, Player Prop Bets - September 3
Published: Sep. 3, 2023 at 10:26 AM EDT|Updated: 33 minutes ago
Yandy Diaz -- batting .326 with two doubles, two home runs, three walks and seven RBI in his past 10 games -- will be in action for the Tampa Bay Rays versus the Cleveland Guardians, with Xzavion Curry on the hill, on September 3 at 4:10 PM ET.
In his previous game, he notched a home run while going 1-for-5 against the Guardians.
Yandy Díaz Game Info & Props vs. the Guardians
- Game Day: Sunday, September 3, 2023
- Game Time: 4:10 PM ET
- Stadium: Progressive Field
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!
- Guardians Starter: Xzavion Curry
- TV Channel: BSGL
- Hits Prop: Over/under 1.5 hits (Over odds: +130)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +290)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +140)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: -143)
Yandy Díaz At The Plate
- Diaz has 145 hits and an OBP of .398 to go with a slugging percentage of .504. All three of those stats lead Tampa Bay hitters this season.
- Among the qualified hitters, he ranks fifth in batting average, while his on-base percentage ranks seventh and he is 18th in slugging.
- Diaz has had a hit in 82 of 115 games this season (71.3%), including multiple hits 45 times (39.1%).
- Looking at the 115 games he has played this year, he's went deep in 18 of them (15.7%), and in 3.5% of his trips to the dish.
- Diaz has picked up an RBI in 37.4% of his games this season, with more than one RBI in 13.0% of his games. He has also driven in three or more runs in seven contests.
- In 53.0% of his games this season (61 of 115), he has scored, and in 15 of those games (13.0%) he has scored more than once.
Yandy Díaz Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|57
|GP
|57
|.355
|AVG
|.291
|.428
|OBP
|.369
|.550
|SLG
|.461
|23
|XBH
|23
|10
|HR
|8
|39
|RBI
|28
|40/25
|K/BB
|42/26
|0
|SB
|0
Guardians Pitching Rankings
- The 8.1 strikeouts per nine innings put together by the Guardians pitching staff ranks 27th in MLB.
- The Guardians' 3.85 team ERA ranks fifth across all league pitching staffs.
- Guardians pitchers combine to allow the fourth-fewest home runs in baseball (145 total, 1.1 per game).
- Curry makes the start for the Guardians, his ninth of the season. He is 3-3 with a 4.10 ERA and 55 strikeouts in 79 2/3 innings pitched.
- The right-hander's most recent time out was on Monday against the Minnesota Twins, when he went two innings, surrendering six earned runs while giving up six hits.
- In 33 games this season, the 25-year-old has a 4.10 ERA and 6.3 strikeouts per nine innings, while giving up a batting average of .260 to his opponents.
