Yandy Diaz -- batting .326 with two doubles, two home runs, three walks and seven RBI in his past 10 games -- will be in action for the Tampa Bay Rays versus the Cleveland Guardians, with Xzavion Curry on the hill, on September 3 at 4:10 PM ET.

In his previous game, he notched a home run while going 1-for-5 against the Guardians.

Yandy Díaz Game Info & Props vs. the Guardians

  • Game Day: Sunday, September 3, 2023
  • Game Time: 4:10 PM ET
  • Stadium: Progressive Field
  • Guardians Starter: Xzavion Curry
  • TV Channel: BSGL
  • Hits Prop: Over/under 1.5 hits (Over odds: +130)
  • Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +290)
  • RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +140)
  • Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: -143)

Discover More About This Game

Yandy Díaz At The Plate

  • Diaz has 145 hits and an OBP of .398 to go with a slugging percentage of .504. All three of those stats lead Tampa Bay hitters this season.
  • Among the qualified hitters, he ranks fifth in batting average, while his on-base percentage ranks seventh and he is 18th in slugging.
  • Diaz has had a hit in 82 of 115 games this season (71.3%), including multiple hits 45 times (39.1%).
  • Looking at the 115 games he has played this year, he's went deep in 18 of them (15.7%), and in 3.5% of his trips to the dish.
  • Diaz has picked up an RBI in 37.4% of his games this season, with more than one RBI in 13.0% of his games. He has also driven in three or more runs in seven contests.
  • In 53.0% of his games this season (61 of 115), he has scored, and in 15 of those games (13.0%) he has scored more than once.

Other Rays Players vs the Guardians

Yandy Díaz Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away
57 GP 57
.355 AVG .291
.428 OBP .369
.550 SLG .461
23 XBH 23
10 HR 8
39 RBI 28
40/25 K/BB 42/26
0 SB 0

Guardians Pitching Rankings

  • The 8.1 strikeouts per nine innings put together by the Guardians pitching staff ranks 27th in MLB.
  • The Guardians' 3.85 team ERA ranks fifth across all league pitching staffs.
  • Guardians pitchers combine to allow the fourth-fewest home runs in baseball (145 total, 1.1 per game).
  • Curry makes the start for the Guardians, his ninth of the season. He is 3-3 with a 4.10 ERA and 55 strikeouts in 79 2/3 innings pitched.
  • The right-hander's most recent time out was on Monday against the Minnesota Twins, when he went two innings, surrendering six earned runs while giving up six hits.
  • In 33 games this season, the 25-year-old has a 4.10 ERA and 6.3 strikeouts per nine innings, while giving up a batting average of .260 to his opponents.
