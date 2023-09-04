The Tampa Bay Rays, including Brandon Lowe (.324 batting average in his past 10 games), take on starting pitcher Brayan Bello and the Boston Red Sox at Tropicana Field, Monday at 4:10 PM ET.

In his most recent game, he racked up three hits (going 3-for-5) against the Guardians.

Brandon Lowe Game Info & Props vs. the Red Sox

Game Day: Monday, September 4, 2023

Monday, September 4, 2023 Game Time: 4:10 PM ET

4:10 PM ET Stadium: Tropicana Field

Tropicana Field Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!

Watch this game on Fubo! Red Sox Starter: Brayan Bello

Brayan Bello TV Channel: MLB Network

MLB Network Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -227)

Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -227) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +425)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +425) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +190)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +190) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +100)

Looking to place a prop bet on Brandon Lowe? Check out what's available at BetMGM and use bonus code "GNPLAY" when you sign up with this link!

Explore More About This Game

Brandon Lowe At The Plate

Lowe is hitting .232 with 12 doubles, a triple, 17 home runs and 43 walks.

Lowe has picked up a hit in 54 of 92 games this season, with multiple hits 16 times.

He has homered in 17 games this year (18.5%), homering in 4.6% of his chances at the plate.

Lowe has an RBI in 31 of 92 games this year, with multiple RBI in 16 of them. He has also driven home three or more of his team's runs in six contests.

He has scored in 34 games this year (37.0%), including 10 multi-run games (10.9%).

Ready to play FanDuel Daily Fantasy? Get in the game using our link.

Brandon Lowe Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 43 GP 47 .242 AVG .224 .337 OBP .320 .438 SLG .429 14 XBH 16 8 HR 9 31 RBI 25 57/20 K/BB 44/23 4 SB 3

Red Sox Pitching Rankings