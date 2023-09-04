The Tampa Bay Rays and Isaac Paredes (.419 slugging percentage over his past 10 games, including three homers), battle starting pitcher Brayan Bello and the Boston Red Sox at Tropicana Field, Monday at 4:10 PM ET.

In his most recent game, he went 1-for-5 with an RBI against the Guardians.

Isaac Paredes Game Info & Props vs. the Red Sox

Game Day: Monday, September 4, 2023

Monday, September 4, 2023 Game Time: 4:10 PM ET

4:10 PM ET Stadium: Tropicana Field

Tropicana Field Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!

Watch this game on Fubo! Red Sox Starter: Brayan Bello

Brayan Bello TV Channel: MLB Network

MLB Network Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -222)

Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -222) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +525)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +525) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +185)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +185) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +125)

Looking to place a prop bet on Isaac Paredes? Check out what's available at BetMGM and use bonus code "GNPLAY" when you sign up with this link!

Discover More About This Game

Isaac Paredes At The Plate

Paredes is hitting .252 with 20 doubles, 27 home runs and 44 walks.

Among the qualifying hitters in MLB, his batting average ranks 92nd, his on-base percentage ranks 34th, and he is 22nd in the league in slugging.

Paredes has picked up a hit in 57.5% of his 120 games this season, with at least two hits in 22.5% of those games.

He has gone deep in 20.0% of his games in 2023 (24 of 120), and 5.6% of his trips to the plate.

In 41.7% of his games this year, Paredes has had at least one RBI. He's picked up more than one in 12.5% and driven in three or more of his team's runs in nine contests.

In 39.2% of his games this year (47 of 120), he has scored, and in 14 of those games (11.7%) he has scored more than once.

Ready to play FanDuel Daily Fantasy? Get in the game using our link.

Isaac Paredes Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 57 GP 62 .249 AVG .254 .347 OBP .349 .524 SLG .469 22 XBH 25 15 HR 12 43 RBI 42 34/21 K/BB 49/23 1 SB 0

Red Sox Pitching Rankings